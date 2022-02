Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The delayed 5G BlackBerry phone is dead, Android Police and CrackBerry reported Thursday, Texas-based startup OnwardMobility, which had been tasked with revitalizing the iconic brand through an Android-based, next-gen Wi-Fi device, has seemingly lost the license to use the BlackBerry name.

Neither BlackBerry nor OnwardMobility immediately responded to requests for comment.

