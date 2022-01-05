BlackBerry ends support for classic devices: What you need to know

Sarah Tew/CNET

BlackBerry users are in mourning just a few days into the new year. Support for BlackBerry 10 devices and devices on BlackBerry 7.1 OS or an earlier software ended on Jan. 4, according to the company. This means the beloved phones for many Gen X-ers and older millennials will no longer use data, make phone calls, send text messages or make emergency calls.

Here's what you need to know about the services ending, what still works and where to go if the news left you device stranded.

What BlackBerry services are ending?

The service termination applies to devices running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier software. Support for those devices ended Jan. 4.

The changes also apply to users with BlackBerry hosted email addresses or if you're receiving redirected mail from a BlackBerry hosted email address on another platform. Enterprise customers with an enhanced Sim Based License (ESBL) or Identity Based License (IBL) will also be impacted.

If you have a BlackBerry Android device, everything should still work -- unless you're receiving redirected mail from a BlackBerry hosted email address, or have an ESBL or IBL.

BBM Enterprise and BBM Enterprise for Individual Use (BBMe) will continue to work on other platforms.

What happens to my BlackBerry data?

Any data stored with BlackBerry that's no longer necessary or relevant will be deleted, destroyed, erased or anonymized, according to the company's FAQ. You can also reach out to privacyoffice@blackberry.com to ask for immediate data removal.

In terms of migration, BlackBerry's FAQ suggests a new device and email address (if you have a BlackBerry hosted email or receive redirected mail from a BlackBerry hosted email address). Enterprise customers on BES5 should also move to the new BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management product and new BlackBerry Suites, according to the FAQ. If you're using an ESBL or IBL, you'll need to get a standard license.

If you want to back up your device's media, you choose which software your device used -- BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 or BlackBerry PlayBook 2.1 OS and earlier – and select which device you have. BlackBerry's website will break down the steps for individual devices.

If you used 7.1 OS or earlier, your BlackBerry Password Keeper data is stored locally. If you used BlackBerry 10, here's a step-by-step guide.

My device no longer works. What do I do now?

The BlackBerry was a well-loved, iconic phone. It's okay to take some time to grieve. Once you're ready to move on to a newer device, check out CNET's list of the best phones to buy in 2022. The biggest choices you'll have to make are whether you want an iOS or Android device and exactly how much money you want to invest in your new device. But the good news is that you can find iOS and Android phones at a range of prices