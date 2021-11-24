Black Friday iPhone deal: Get a $200 gift card and free AirPods Pro when you move to Visible

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Visible is offering big deals for Black Friday when you switch from your current carrier to its wireless service plan. Sign up for its unlimited data plan by purchasing a qualifying device (or bringing your own) and get up to a $200 gift card and a free pair of Beats or AirPods Pro headphones as part of the deal. You will need to port your number, and other terms apply, but this is one of the better deals we've seen for switching carriers. (T-Mobile has a similar deal with a "free" iPhone, but you'll need to sign up for the carrier's pricey Magenta Max plan.)

Here's how it works: First, make sure you're going after a phone that qualifies, like the . You can purchase a new one or bring your own. Next, download the Visible app. From there, transfer your number from your current carrier, and set up an eSIM. Then, activate your account. Make sure your carrier qualifies - though big names like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are all included, as well as many more.

You will have to maintain your account for a least 90 days, but this is a pretty big reward for switching to an unlimited plan. The flat-fee plans range from $25 to $40 a month (depending how many are in your party), and if you're buying a phone, that'll be an additional monthly charge. Still, we've had good experience with Visible (it uses the Verizon network). It's still cheaper than a lot of other plans out there, so it might be worth the switch.