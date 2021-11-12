Obi-Wan Kenobi series Baymax trailer Agatha: House of Harkness Elon Musk sells another $687M in Tesla stock PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday discounts are coming to AT&T soon. Here are our favorite deals

Save up to $1,000 with eligible installment plans and trade-ins.

AT&T might not be the first place you'd think to look for Black Friday savings, but if you're in the market for a phone upgrade there are some pretty substantial sales happening right now. The big blue carrier just dropped its first round of early Black Friday deals today, with more to follow next Friday. The standard terms and conditions apply -- most require you to trade in another phone -- but there's a lot to like here. You can see the full details here, but here's a quick look at our favorites.  

AT&T deals happening right now

Save up to $800 on the iPhone 13

With qualifying installment plan and eligible trade-in
The 13 is the most recent iPhone from Apple and features a stunning Super Retina XDR display.

Up to $800 off the Galaxy S21 5G

With qualifying installment plan and eligible trade-in
This advanced smartphone features a 6.2-inch display and 8K video shooting capabilities.

Up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

With qualifying installment plan and eligible trade-in
With its unique clamshell design, the Z Flip 3 is a sleek and compact deviation from the usual smartphone design.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $5 a month

With qualifying installment plan, no trade-in required
The S20 FE features a triple-lens rear camera and ultrafast charging capabilities -- you can get a full battery in under 90 minutes.

Save up to $800 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro

With qualifying installment plan and eligible trade-in
The latest in Google's Pixel line of smart phones, the 6 Pro boasts a 24-hour battery life and 50-megapixel rear camera.

Up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

With qualifying installment plan and eligible trade-in
With a 7.2 inch edge-to-edgy foldable display, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers the ultrawide display of a tablet in a much more compact package.

Deals starting next Friday

The deals happening now are only the beginning. Next Friday, Nov. 19, AT&T will release another wave of sales featuring more savings on qualifying smartphones and more.

  • Starting next Friday, you will receive a free Wi-Fi hotspot when you sign up for a new data plan or add a new line.
  • The Google Pixel 6 will be up to 50% ($370) off with a qualifying installment plan and eligible unlimited plan. No trade-in necessary.
  • 50% off a Lenovo 300e Chromebook when you buy it with an qualifying installment plan along with eligible wireless

Also starting next Friday, when you bring your preexisting number to a new plan at Cricket, you qualify for big savings on select smart phones. Including: