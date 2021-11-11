Black Friday Apple Watch deals: $50 price drops coming soon

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

It's a period of change for the Apple Watch line right now. The new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch is slowly shipping to customers around the world, while the Series 6 was officially discontinued to make way for it. If you're looking for bargains, then the best one we're currently seeing is at Amazon, where you can save up to $50 on the Series 6 compared with the Series 7. Smaller savings are available for the new Series 7 as well as the midrange Apple Watch SE.

While it's not live yet, we know from recent Black Friday plans released by Staples that the Apple Watch SE will be available for its first major discount. You'll be able to save $50 on the Apple Watch SE though Staples, which could mean it will be price-matched by other retailers as well. Keep an eye on this page for more.

Apple Watch models new and old are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Note that the is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend.

We'll update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Apple The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. Pricing for the Series 7 starts at $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm model. The only discount we're seeing for the 41mm model is a slight $9 price break for the green version. Ship dates from either Apple or Amazon are still about a month out -- from early December to early January.

Scott Stein/CNET You can also save $9 on the larger, 45mm Series 7 in the Product Red version. That's the only deal we see right now for it.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. Right now, the 40mm model with a blue band is $9 off at Amazon -- the only discount we're seeing for it right now. The Apple Watch SE is also getting a $50 price cut at Staples. It will be available for $230 starting Nov. 21 through 27. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Angela Lang/CNET There are no discounts to be found currently on the larger 44mm Watch SE model, which is selling for its $309 list price at Amazon, Walmart and other outlets. It appears to currently be gone from the Apple Store.

Apple The Series 6 was just officially discontinued by Apple to make way for the newer Series 7. But here's the thing: Th Series 6 is still a great smartwatch and it's still available at a nice discount from official Apple retailers like Walmart and Amazon as they clear out existing inventory. In addition to an always-on display and EKG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). You'll find more substantial savings on used Series 6 models on Amazon, but the biggest discount if you want to buy new is $50 off for the Product Red model. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.