Black Friday 2021: The best deals on TVs, headphones, kitchenware, and more

It seems as if Black Friday begins earlier and earlier every year. And this year is no exception. Both in store and online, retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and pretty much every other major retailer are already getting a jump on the holiday savings. Some solid deals are already available. In many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear. This story was last updated Thursday, Nov. 11 with the latest deals.
Black Friday sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more
On the calendar, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But "Black Friday sales" are already alive and well. To help navigate the pandemonium, here is a handy guide of what you can expect on sale when and where:
- Amazon: Sales are ongoing now.
- Best Buy: The big-box retailer has an early Black Friday sale running now.
- Walmart: The Black Friday Deals for Days sale has been running since Nov. 3, but the next big wave drops tonight at 7 P.M. ET (3 P.M. ET for Walmart Plus members) and will include great deals like $89 Airpods.
- Target: The first wave of Target's deals were pretty unimpressive, but the retailer opened a new wave of sales last Thursday, with more following every Sunday from here on out. Full details here.
Best Black Friday deals at Walmart
Trading off a more streamlined design in favor of versatility, the HP 15 laptop comes with an SD card reader, HDMI port, and both USB-A and USB-C inputs.
More great deals at Walmart:
- Toshiba 1TB portable HDD: $39 (save $13)
- Tineco cordless vacuum: $125 (save $74)
- Anker Eufy Robovac 25C: $99 (save $50)
Best Black Friday deals at Target
Clear out those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with this lightweight and cordless versatile vacuum.
More great deals at Target:
- JBL Tune wireless headphones: $30 (save $40)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Motorola Moto G Fast: $170 (save $30)
Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy
This powerful, midsize air fryer is perfect for quick and easy weeknight dinners. It can cook food in roughly half the time and with less than half the mess.
More great deals at Best Buy:
- Samsung 75-inch 7 Series TV: $850 (save $250)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $299 (save $200)
- Ninja Mega System blender: $160 (save $40)
Best Black Friday deals at Amazon
The high-end of Amazon's Fire TVs, the Omni series features a built-in microphone for hands-free control through Alexa. Released earlier this year, this is the first time these advanced smart TVs have gone on sale.
More great deals at Amazon:
- Garmin Instinct outdoor watch: $170 (save $130)
- Roku Streambar Pro: $150 (save $30)
- Blue Yeti USB Mic: $100 (save $50)
- Le Creuset enameled cast iron oven: $180 (save $120)
Best Black Friday headphone deals
You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we've found so far.
These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date.
More great headphone deals:
- Beats Studio3 wireless headphones: $180 (save $170)
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case: $190 (save $59 versus Apple Store)
- JBL Live 660NC noise canceling headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: $150 (save $100 in select colors)
Read more: Best early Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available right now: Sony, Bose, Jabra and more
Best Black Friday TV deals
Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.
This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also includes variable refresh rate for gaming. We didn't like it as much as the TCL 6-series in our side-by-side comparison, but it does cost less.
More great TV deals:
- LG 43-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $400 (save $80)
- TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series Roku Smart TV: $160 (save $50)
- LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV: $1,097 (save $200)
- Samsung 32-inch The Frame wall-art TV: $528 (save $72)
Read more: Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far
Best Black Friday laptop deals
The latest in Apple's line of lightweight laptops, the updated 2020 MacBook Air features an M1 processor and a dazzling 13.3-inch Retina display. At only 2.8 pounds, this ultrathin laptop delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact package. These are obviously pretty popular, and while they can sell out frequently, it looks like Amazon is restocking them in smaller batches. So don't fret if you missed your chance to snag one, there's a good chance it will be back in a few hours.
More great laptop deals:
- MSI Prestige 14: $699 (save $400 after rebate)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,350 (save $400)
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340: $729 (save $71)
Best Black Friday tablet deals
It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.
With a 256GB SSD and a dazzling 12.3-inch touchscreen, the Surface Pro 7 gives you the best features of both a laptop and a tablet. While the Surface Pro 8 recently stepped onto the scene, at $800 this previous model still delivers a pretty unbeatable value.
More great tablet deals:
- Apple iPad Pro (2nd Generation): $750 (save $150)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $90 (save $50 versus current Amazon price)
- Apple iPad Mini (256GB): $600 (save $50 versus Apple store)
- Hyundai HyTab 7LC1: $80 (save $20)
Best Black Friday kitchen deals
Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.
Brew just a single cup or a full pot with this two-in-one coffee maker. Compatible with both Keurig K-Cup pods and your favorite brand of ground coffee.
More great kitchen and home deals:
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $25 (save $10)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill: $250 (save $50)
- Ninja Mega Kitchen blender system: $160 (save $40)
Best Black Friday fitness deals
With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.
Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart rate monitor, sleep cycle tracker and temperature sensor, this smartwatch can help ensure that you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals.
More great fitness deals:
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $60 (save $40)
- Airex Fitline Non Slip Floor Mat: $61 (save $31)
- Total Gym APEX Versatile Indoor Home Workout: $399 (save $136)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike: $238 (save $52)
Best Black Friday deals under $50
The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug-in. Instantly, you'll have access to all the shows and movies you love in crisp 4K (on supporting televisions). Its remote even comes with a voice control feature to make browsing a breeze.
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $29 (save $21)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd generation): $25 (save $24)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender: $30 (save $20)
More great Black Friday deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $199 (save $51)
- Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker: $250 (save $50)
- Sony UBP-X700M 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player: $178 (save $72)
- Samsung HW-A650 soundbar with wireless subwoofer: $208 (save $192)
- WD EasyStore 14TB external hard drive: $260 (save $160)