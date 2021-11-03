Black Friday 2021: The best deals we've found so far

No two ways about it: Black Friday is almost here. Every major retailer has started publishing lists of what you can expect to see on sale once the virtual and physical doors open. In many cases their goods are already labeled Black Friday offers. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to.
Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear.
Best Black Friday headphone deals
You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we have found so far.
These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date.
More great headphone deals:
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case: $190 (save $59 versus Apple Store)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $199 (save $80)
- Sony WH-1000XM4: $248 (save $102)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: $150 (save $100 in select colors)
- Jabra Elite 75t: $100 (save $80)
Best Black Friday TV deals
Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.
For a long time, Vizio has been a preferred brand for affordable televisions. With the M-Series boasting quantum 4K UHD and HDR10 Plus, you'd be hard-pressed to find a TV with better picture quality in this price range.
More great TV deals:
- TCL 55-inch 6-Series Roku Smart TV: $699 (save $126)
- LG 48-Inch C1 OLED TV: $1,097 (save $200)
- Samsung 32-Inch The Frame wall-art TV: $448 (save $152)
Best Black Friday tablet deals
It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.
With a 256GB SSD and a dazzling 12.3-inch touchscreen, the Surface Pro 7 gives you the best features of both a laptop and a tablet. While the Surface Pro 8 recently stepped onto the scene, at $800 this previous model still delivers a pretty unbeatable value.
More great tablet deals:
- Fire HD 8 tablet: $45 (save $45)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: $230 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $130 (save $70)
- Amazon Kindle: $50 (save $40)
Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.
Featuring a bowl-lift design, the Pro Series stand mixer is ideal for dense doughs and for handling high-volume batches. And with 10 optional power attachments, from pasta makers to food grinders, this stand mixer can easily become the centerpiece of your kitchen.
More great kitchen and home deals:
- Tineco cordless stick vacuum: $200 (save $100)
- Insignia 5-quart air fryer: $40 (save $60)
- Le Creuset 1.6-quart tea kettle: $61 (save $61)
- Insignia 6-quart multicooker: $30 (save $30)
- Ninja Mega Kitchen blender system: $100 (save $100)
With New Year's inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.
Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart-rate monitor, sleep cycle tracker, and temperature sensor, this smart watch can help ensure you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals.
More great fitness deals:
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $60 (save $40)
- HolaHatha 5 to 52.5 Pound Adjustable Dumbbell: $240 (save $60)
- Airex Fitline Non Slip Floor Mat: $61 (save $31)
- Total Gym APEX Versatile Indoor Home Workout: $400 (save $136)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike: $238 (save $52)
More great Black Friday deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $199 (save $51)
- Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker: $200 (save $100)
- Sony UBP-X700M 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player: $148 (save $102)
- Samsung HW-A650 soundbar with wireless subwoofer: $208 (save $192)
- WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive: $200 (save $220)