Apple Photos Redesign Will Help You Find That Specific iPhone Image

You'll be able to filter out receipts and more easily locate photos from a specific month or year.

Screenshot showing Apple&apos;s revised Photos app

Apple Photos will get a fresh look.

 Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Even if most of your iPhone's powers go unused, you probably rely heavily on the phone's camera and photo storage. Apple's WWDC presentation on Monday included details about what the company called its "biggest ever" redesign for the Apple Photos app on the iPhone, and it should make it easier to find that specific photo you're hunting for. It'll be part of iOS 18, the next iPhone operating system, coming this fall.

The Apple Photos redesign is meant to make the app feel more unified, with a grid of photos shown at the top of the screen, and a photo library organized by theme below that. Months and years are listed at the bottom of the screen so you can easily jump to photos from a specific time.

Another update will allow you to filter out screenshots and receipts and concentrate on actual photos. Apple Photos users will also be able to zoom in and out of specific images. 

They'll also be able to see their photos divided into topical collections, so they can see events, specific people, trips and more. Favorites will appear as a revolving carousel on the right of the main photo library, presenting a random selection of images that changes daily.

