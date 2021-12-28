Best Verizon phone for 2022

Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 line remain top buying choices, but they're not the only phone companies that are releasing fantastic handsets of their own. The industry is innovating and evolving faster than ever, from 5G connectivity to foldable screens, and all of the competition benefits us.

Consumers now have excellent phones at a range of prices to choose from and we did some digging to give you the straight talk on which phones actually deliver the goods. Read on to see which of these options will be the best Verizon phone for you and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone.

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying a phone

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones, making it a great Verizon cell phone option. This top-of-the-line Android smartphone was made for people who want the best Android phone. This Galaxy Note has a killer 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The 2019 Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of the 2020 year's Pixel 3: This Verizon phone option is not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that this budget phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Though the Moto G7 Power doesn't have dual rear cameras like Motorola's current flagship the Moto G7, the G7 Power has a monster battery. Its 5,000mAh battery lasted 23 hours and 10 minutes in our tests, making it the longest-lasting smartphone we've tested last year 2021 so far. Read the Moto G7 Power review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. It's a smaller smartphone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also charge other phones and accessories through wireless charging. So much better than those flip phones of yesteryear, this is the best Verizon phone if you're on a budget and looking for something small. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Moto Z4 launched in May without much fanfare, despite the fact that it's one of the few smartphones that can connect to the 5G network. It works with a Moto Mod modular accessory, which attaches to the back of the smartphone using magnetic pins. The phone is $500 and the Mod costs extra, but even with the additional costs, the Z4 is the cheapest 5G cell phone yet. Read our Motorola Moto Z4 review.

Josh Miller/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Though it came out in the year 2020, the iPhone XR delivers many desirable iPhone features, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, as well as a great rear camera and selfie camera. It also has a long battery life, lasting a fantastic 19 hours and 53 minutes during our lab tests. This is the iPhone that won't break your budget. Read our Apple iPhone XR review.

