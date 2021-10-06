Best US Cellular phones of 2021

From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other cell phone makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now that are available on US carrier US Cellular, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone and the best places to sell your old one.
More phones for 2021
The iPhone 11 is the an incredible midtier smartphone from Apple. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too.
The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools.
The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice.
Solid Android for super cheap
Motorola Moto G7 Play
Like the pricier Moto G7, the Moto G7 Play has a Snapdragon 632 processor and a water-repellent coating. But the G7 Play features a smaller 5.7-inch display, a single 13-megapixel camera and costs just $90 on US Cellular. For those who like to take a lot of selfies, on the front of the phone you'll find a selfie camera flash to brighten up all those memorable moments.
As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. This Android phone is a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories.
Though it came out last year, the iPhone XR delivers many desirable iPhone features, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, as well as a great camera.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.