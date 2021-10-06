Best US Cellular phones of 2021

From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other cell phone makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now that are available on US carrier US Cellular, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone and the best places to sell your old one.

More phones for 2021

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying a phone

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice. Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

Solid Android for super cheap Motorola Moto G7 Play Sarah Tew/CNET Like the pricier Moto G7, the Moto G7 Play has a Snapdragon 632 processor and a water-repellent coating. But the G7 Play features a smaller 5.7-inch display, a single 13-megapixel camera and costs just $90 on US Cellular. For those who like to take a lot of selfies, on the front of the phone you'll find a selfie camera flash to brighten up all those memorable moments.