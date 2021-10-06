Nintendo Switch OLED review Twitch leak Facebook whistleblower Metroid Dread Nobel Prize in chemistry Apple-Dell deal could have changed history
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best US Cellular phones of 2021

Hand-picked by CNET editors, these are the best phones available from US Cellular.

From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are evolving and innovating faster than ever. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple iPhones are many people's top choice, there are other cell phone makers gunning for their place with fantastic handsets of their own. And all this competition benefits us users, who now have many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. Read on to see what the best phones are right now that are available on US carrier US Cellular, and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone and the best places to sell your old one.

More phones for 2021

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying a phone
2:09

Best midtier iPhone

Apple iPhone 11
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2019

The iPhone 11 is the an incredible midtier smartphone from Apple. Its cameras get an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. Video is fantastic, too.

Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

 

$499 at Apple

Most premium Android for your money

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Angela Lang/CNET

The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

 

$510 at eBay

Cheaper Pixel 3 with the same great camera

Google Pixel 3A
Angela Lang/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2019

The Pixel 3A shaves a few features off of last year's Pixel 3: It's not water-resistant, doesn't have wireless charging, and it maxes out at 64GB of storage. But it adds a headphone jack and keeps the same amazing Night Sight camera that can shoot great photos in the dark. (Daytime photos look amazing, too.) It's because of its great value that the phone recently earned a CNET Editors' Choice.

Read our Google Pixel 3A review.

 

$175 at Walmart
$379 at eBay

Solid Android for super cheap

Motorola Moto G7 Play

Sarah Tew/CNET

Like the pricier Moto G7, the Moto G7 Play has a Snapdragon 632 processor and a water-repellent coating. But the G7 Play features a smaller 5.7-inch display, a single 13-megapixel camera and costs just $90 on US Cellular. For those who like to take a lot of selfies, on the front of the phone you'll find a selfie camera flash to brighten up all those memorable moments.

Little, mighty and worth every penny

Samsung Galaxy S10E
Angela Lang/CNET

As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer. This Android phone is a smaller phone, which is great for those looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and a lengthy battery life. It can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

 

$350 at Samsung
$169 at Walmart
$263 at eBay

Budget-friendly iPhone

Apple iPhone XR
Josh Miller/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2018

Though it came out last year, the iPhone XR delivers many desirable iPhone features, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, as well as a great camera.

Read our Apple iPhone XR review.

 

$499 at Amazon
$420 at eBay