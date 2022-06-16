Best T-Mobile Deals Available Now

There are plenty of great deals on phones and phone plans out there, but if you're on T-Mobile and are looking for the absolute best T-Mobile deals to take advantage of, we've got you covered. This focuses on deals that are available for current customers, meaning we aren't highlighting offers that require you to add a new line since most people want to upgrade phones they have on the plans they already have, not add a bunch of extra lines to "save" money.

It's also worth noting that carriers constantly update their deals. In fact, T-Mobile's current offers are relatively tame, especially compared to some of the deals being dangled by Verizon and AT&T. The best offers usually happen around new phone launches (February or March for Samsung Galaxy S phones, September for Apple iPhones, fall for Google Android phones) or holidays.

On the bright side, the carrier tells CNET that unless specifically calling out Magenta Max, all voice lines generally qualify for these deals.

While some manufacturers, particularly Apple and Samsung, offer deals on their own websites and stores most people look to carriers to buy new devices. We'll keep this page updated regularly with some of the best deals we're seeing on T-Mobile's website.

Best T-Mobile phone deals

Many of T-Mobile's phone deals are available to both new and existing customers, though trade-ins are often required to get the advertised prices. It's worth noting that these deals are split across 24 months of bill credits, meaning you'll need to remain a T-Mobile customer for at least two years in order for the phone to get paid off as the terms state. If you cancel before that period is over you'll be responsible for any remaining charges associated with it.

As we mentioned above, carriers update deals fairly regularly, so make sure to check back often for the latest. Since most carriers will give you a free phone if you're willing to switch or add a line, we're going to focus this story on deals for existing users who aren't looking to expand their plans as these deals are often much harder to find.

James Martin/CNET T-Mobile is offering existing customers a decent discount on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro Max right now with a minimum trade-in credit of $100 toward the new device. You can trade in a phone as old as the original iPhone during this promotion, though newer phones (iPhone X or later) can earn you up to $400 off the purchase of your new iPhone 13 series. Android devices like the Galaxy S20 (or later), OnePlus 8 5G (or later), Pixel 5 (or later) can also get you $400 off. T-Mobile doesn't make this the easiest to find, but you can see full details by clicking on the deal sticker. This will pull up all available offers on the device you're looking at. The phone will need to be in "good condition." The trade-in credit is split up between 24 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET T-Mobile's Galaxy S22 deals are some of the most aggressive it offers right now, with the carrier potentially giving up to $600 off Samsung's latest flagship phones including the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra as well as the foldable Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. It also has a broad list of eligible devices for getting the full discount, particularly Samsung devices with T-Mobile accepting the Galaxy S8 or newer. If you have a different phone you can still get $600 off if you're trading in devices like an iPhone X (or later), OnePlus 8 5G (or later) or Pixel 5 (or later). Other devices like the iPhone 6/7/8/SE, Galaxy S7 or A series or Pixel 3/3A/4/4A can get $300 off. The phone you're trading in needs to be in "good condition." As with the other deals on this list, the credits will be dished out over 24 months (or 36 months for the Z Fold 3).

T-Mobile is upping the above deal for those who have or switch to its priciest unlimited plan, known as Magenta Max. As opposed to giving $600 off for recent phones (or $300 for some older models) those with Magenta Max can get up to $800 off (or $400 off for the older devices). Your trade-in still needs to be in good condition and the money will be dished out as bill credits. If you leave T-Mobile before the 24 months are up (or 36 months for the Z Fold 3) you'll need to pay off the balance owed. It is worth mentioning that while AT&T and Verizon allow family plans to have different unlimited plans for each line, T-Mobile does not. So if one of your lines want's to do this deal you will need to bump up all lines to Magenta Max.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Looking for the latest Google smartphone? If so, T-Mobile has some deals on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now. Existing T-Mobile subscribers can save between $150 and $300 on either device with a trade-in as old as the iPhone 6. As with the iPhone 13 deal, the more modern device you trade in the better the deal. To get $300 off you'll need to be swapping a Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 or Note 20 (or later), OnePlus 8 5G (or later) or iPhone X (or later). The credits come in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. If you cancel or transfer service before the 24 months, you'll be responsible for the balance.

Michael Sorrentino/CNET Two of OnePlus' latest flagship devices, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and last year's 9 5G, are getting some discounts at T-Mobile. The carrier is offering up to $450 off with trade-in of a device in good condition. To get the full value you'll need to trade in devices like an iPhone X (or later, up to the 128GB 13 Pro), OnePlus 8 5G (or later), Galaxy S20 or Note 10 (or later) or Pixel 5 (or later). Older devices can get up to $300 off. As with the other deals the money will be dished out as bill credits over 24 months. If you leave T-Mobile before those two years are up you risk forfeiting the remaining credits and needing to pay off whatever is still owed.

Apple Released in March 2022, the iPhone SE (2022) offers a familiar form factor with enhanced internals. For those looking to stick with Touch ID and have a phone that's not three years old, this is the best bet. T-Mobile is offering new and existing customers up to $400 off the iPhone SE with eligible trade-in, but new customers without a phone to trade can still score up to $215 off the price. The credits are spread across a 24-month period. If you leave the carrier before that point you risk losing any remaining credits and will be on the hook for the balance owed.

T-Mobile T-Mobile's Revvl V+ 5G features a 6.82-inch display, a 16-megapixel main camera and up to 13 hours of talk time per charge, making it a solid entry-level phone. It runs Android 11 right now, with an Android 12 update in development. If you're looking to upgrade to a 5G phone to take advantage of T-Mobile's enhanced network, but don't want to spend a ton, this may be the phone for you. Right now, the Revvl V+ 5G is free with an eligible trade in. New and existing customers can trade in any working phone that has no damage and get the Revvl V+ 5G for free over 24 monthly bill credits.

Best T-Mobile plan deals

If you're looking to make the switch to T-Mobile, there are a few deals on various plans that may make you lean towards one or the other. Promotions on plans are less common these days, though oftentimes you can get some free extras (like streaming service subscriptions, music subscriptions, etc. with enrollment in some of the higher-end 5G plans from each carrier, including T-Mobile.

Customers who are looking to move to T-Mobile and have three lines of service will be happy to hear that the carrier is offering a buy 2 get one free promotion, meaning your third line won't cost you anything. This works on the Essentials, Magenta and Magenta Max plans.

T-Mobile offers active-duty military, veterans and first responders 50% off the cost of monthly service, which brings the base price of the plans down to $25 per line with autopay enabled.

T-Mobile has a version of its budget-focused Essentials plan designed for those ages 55 or older. Called Unlimited Essentials 55 Plus, the plan offers two unlimited lines for $55 per month ($27.50 per line). The carrier also offers discounts for its Magenta ($70 per month for two lines) and Magenta Max ($90 per month for two lines). All are with automatic payments enabled, though Magenta and Magenta Max also includes taxes and fees. Compared to its regular rates, you could be saving $45 per month compared to the regular price for Essentials, or $50 compared to the regular rates of Magenta and Magenta Max. One person on this plan will need to be above 55 years old to be eligible, though for the cheapest Essentials 55 Plus plan you are limited to a maximum of just two lines. If you only need one line, Essentials 55 Plus is $40 per month, Magenta is $50 per month and Magenta Max is $65 per month.

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet service has largely impressed us so far in areas where we've tested it and in a bid to attract more customers the carrier recently added a new bundle for Home Internet and its priciest Magenta Max plan. If you have both services you can get Home Internet for just $30 per month, a $20 monthly savings from its regular $50 per month rate. You need to have at least two voice lines to get the discount, not to mention live in an area that allows for you to sign up for Home Internet.

FAQ

Are T-Mobile deals available to existing or only new customers? Up until recently, T-Mobile heavily favored new customers with its best deals, leaving those who were loyal to the carrier behind. That's since changed, and now most of the offers are available for both new and existing customers under the same terms.

How do T-Mobile's discounts work? It's easy to see up to $800 off the price of something and get excited, but you'll want to make sure you know what you are signing up for. T-Mobile applies these discounts as bill credits that are usually spread out across a 24-month period. Sometimes, part of the discount amount is given in the form of a prepaid gift card (for a trade-in) and the rest is done as bill credits, but that's specified when it's happening.