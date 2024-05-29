Best Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra Cases for 2024

Clckr Stand and Grip cases: Clckr's cases feature a built-in kickstand and grip strap that folds out and clicks into place on the back of your phone. Clckr sells just the stand/strap accessory to stick on the back of your phone (or on a case), but the Galaxy S24 Clear case with the integrated kickstand accessory is better and also comes in a Textured version if translucency is not your thing. With the stand clicked in place, you can use your device hands-free in either portrait or landscape mode. Note that you can wirelessly charge your phone with this case on, though you have to be more careful about placing it in the right spot on a wireless charging pad for it to work.

Urban Armor Gear Plyo Case:Urban Armor Gear offers several case options for the Galaxy S24 models in a variety of colors. The new Plyo Pro features a built-in "magnetic module" that looks a little like a MagSafe module and allows you to use magnetic accessories with the case. UAG's cases all feature good corner protection and meet military drop-test standards, with the Plyo Pro rated for 16-foot drop protection.

Peak Design Everyday case: Peak Design's Everyday case is available for all the S24 models and is actually compatible with Apple's MagSafe accessories and other magnetic MagSafe-compatible accessories, including wireless charging batteries, wallets and more. But the case has Peak Design's own built-in magnetic locking system -- the company calls it SlimLink -- that connects to a wide assortment of Peak Design's mobile mounts and accessories. That includes bike mounts, charging stands, tripods, car mounts and more.

Samsung Frame case: Samsung's new Frame case for Galaxy S24 is an interesting concept. In the box you get a "frame" (we used to call this a bumper case) and two interchangeable backplates -- one clear and one card slot -- so you can go with a wallet-style case or plain case. Needless to say, you'll also be able to buy other backplates with different designs to give your case a new look if you get bored with it.

Samsung Clear Gadget case: Samsung's Clear Gadget Cover has a built-in ring kickstand that allows you to prop the phone up horizontally. You'll also be able to attach other optional accessories to the case. The Gadget case is available for all three S24 models but makes more sense for the larger Plus and Ultra models.

Samsung Leather case: Available in black, green and camel, Samsung's leather case offers a nice, smooth yet grippy feel with decent edge protection in a slim package. Alas, there's no kickstand, but if you're looking for a clean, elegantly designed case, this Samsung-branded leather case fits the bill.