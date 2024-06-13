Article updated on June 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM PDT

Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra Cases for 2024

Keep your S22 devices protected with one of our top picks, tested and reviewed.

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 might no longer be one of the best Android phones due to its age, but it's still a good phone to have. If you have the 2-year-old Samsung flagship, and you're planning on keeping it running for a few more months, you'd want to protect it from drops, scratches and other accidents. That's why you need one of our top picks for best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases.

There's a delicate balance between the features and pricing of phone cases. While you can get a phone case for very cheap, you'll need to consider whether you're getting the right kind of protection for your device. You'll also need to make sure you get the right model when you're buying a case. For example, the S22 comes in three sizes, and an S22 Ultra case won't fit the S22 or S22 Plus. That's just one aspect. If you're looking for protective cases for the S22, what else do you consider? It comes down to how you use your phone and how you would like it to feel, which will determine whether you want a thin and light case, or a bulky, rugged one.

To put things into perspective, the smaller S22 Plus, which has a 6.6-inch screen, could do with a slim case, and so could the vanilla 6.1-inch Galaxy S22. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra could use a case with a kickstand, which would let you prop up the phone to watch video content on that big screen. You could also get a case with a bulky frame to protect the S22 Ultra, given how its big size makes it more susceptible to falls. Other options include card slots and in-built battery packs, to name a couple.

What is the best Samsung Galaxy S22 case overall?

There are a variety of opinions about what makes the best Samsung case, and the best phone case overall. It comes down to your preferences, with regard to the aesthetics and practicality of the case as per your usage. That's why I've picked a variety of styles, ranging from clear to opaque, and from slim options to some rugged armor cases and folio wallet cases.

Some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S22 cases are based on my experience using very similar models with older Galaxy smartphones, as well as iPhones. The cases are listed at the starting price for the lineup, with different models, styles and colors often coming in at different prices. As such, you have to make sure you're picking the case that matches your S22 model. If you're shopping for a tempered glass screen protector, make sure you match the size to your S22 model.

Without further ado, here are some of the best S22 Ultra case, Plus case and standard case options you can buy. I regularly update this best Samsung case roundup with new picks as more cases launch. 

$8 at Amazon
Pros
  • Several color options
  • Strong drop protection
  • First-time buyer discounts
Cons
  • A bit pricey
Material Polycarbonate
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating 13 feet
Price
$
$8 at Amazon

Tough but relatively slim S22 cases

Speck Cases

$8 at Amazon

Leading case-maker Speck brings a selection of protective case options to the Galaxy S22, including (from left to right in the picture above) the Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio Perfect-Clear. 

All the new models have very good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model), as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial coating. The cases are currently available for as low as about $8 and up to about $37.34, in various color options. Sometimes you can also get discounts from Speck, and Amazon coupons may further reduce current prices.

$12 at Amazon
Pros
  • Fairly slim yet highly protective
  • Several styles available
  • Very good drop protection
  • Antimicrobial treatment
Cons
  • Not very grippy
Material Thermoplastic Elastomer, Recycled Materials
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating 13 feet
Price
$
$12 at Amazon

Slim, stylish protective S22 case

Gear4 Cases

$12 at Amazon

British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with OtterBox and Speck. They're all lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. Shown here from left to right are the Copenhagen (13-foot drop protection), Denali (16-foot drop protection), Milan (13-foot drop protection) and Crystal Palace (13-foot drop protection). All use some recycled plastic in their construction, but the Copenhagen -- made out of 52% plant-based material -- is technically the most eco-friendly.

$15 at Amazon
Pros
  • Wireless charging options
  • Affordable
  • Several options to choose from
Cons
  • Limited drop protection
  • Clear cases may yellow over time
Material Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating No rating
Price
$
$15 at Amazon

Top budget cases

Spigen Cases

$15 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap clear case for your new Galaxy S22, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $15 to $17, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid S (second from the left in the photo), which has an integrated kickstand. The Neo Hybrid, on the far right, is a fairly basic case, while the Cryo Armor (second from right) is a $26 triple-layer "gaming" case that's designed to "absorb and dissipate heat from your phone during hours of gameplay." 

No drop rating is listed for these Samsung phone cases, but most Spigen cases, except for the slimmest models, offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with decent protection, get one of its Armor models.

Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time, which makes them less translucent. They're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement if and when that happens.

$31 at Amazon
Pros
  • Slim, beveled edges for additional protection
  • Sleek design
  • Multiple color options
Cons
  • Not Qi compatible
Material Synthetic Rubber, Polycarbonate
Wireless Charging No
Drop Rating No drop rating
Price
$$
$31 at Amazon

Best slim OtterBox S22 case

OtterBox Commuter Series

$31 at Amazon

The company's super protective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S22 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases -- they're slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. I've come to like the more protective Commuter Series better, thanks to the grips it has on the back and sides, as well as having raised edges on the front that should help protect your screen. The raised bezel acts as a screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free and the camera module gets the same treatment.

$50 at Amazon
Pros
  • Strong drop protection and durability
  • Compatible with various mounts
  • Wireless charging compatible
  • First-time buyer discount
Cons
  • More expensive option
  • Bulky design
Material High-Impact Polycarbonate and Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating 6 feet
Price
$$$
$50 at Amazon

Rugged mountable case

Rokform S22 Rugged Case

$50 at Amazon

Rokform's been making tough smartphone cases for years and aside from their durability, and their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts -- including bike, car and motorcycle mounts -- that are sold separately.

Rokform's cases have removable magnets and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says.

$28 at Raptic
Pros
  • Antimicrobial treatment
  • Solid drop protection
  • More affordable than similar options from competitors
Cons
  • Few color options
  • Clear case may yellow over time
Material Polycarbonate, soft rubber, anodized aluminum metal
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating Up to 10 feet
Price
$$
$28 at Raptic

Premium S22 case for a little less

Raptic Shield

$28 at Raptic

Available in a few color options, Raptic's Shield case costs less than competing premium cases from Speck and OtterBox, and is a pretty good value overall. It has 10-foot drop protection, as well as an antimicrobial treatment. 

$30 at Amazon
Pros
  • Integrated kickstand that's larger than competitors'
  • Clear design allows personalization options behind the case
  • Solid protection
Cons
  • Plain design
  • Clear case may yellow over time
Material Polycarbonate
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating No drop rating
Price
$$
$30 at Amazon

Best Samsung-branded S22 case

Samsung Clear Standing Cover

$30 at Amazon

Samsung's Clear Standing Cover isn't anything fancy but it's a protective clear case that has an integrated kickstand. You can prop up your phone horizontally or vertically using the kickstand, which seems sturdy (it's larger than Spigen's integrated kickstand).

$36 at Walmart
Pros
  • Slim profile
  • Soft genuine leather with a grippy feel
  • Clean, elegant design
Cons
  • Not Qi compatible
  • May impact 5G performance
  • Small color selection
Material Genuine leather
Wireless Charging No
Drop Rating No drop rating
Price
$$
$36 at Walmart

Top leather case

Samsung Leather Cover

$36 at Walmart

Available in black, burgundy and light gray, Samsung's leather case offers a nice soft-to-the-touch feel with decent edge protection in a slim package. There's no kickstand, but if you're looking for a clean, elegantly designed case, this Samsung-branded case fits the bill. It also offers decent protection for the camera lenses on the back. I personally like the burgundy color.

$73 at Amazon
Pros
  • Additional protection with extra cushioning
  • Ample storage for credit cards and/or cash
  • Magnetic clasp to keep folio closed
Cons
  • No integrated kickstand
  • Limited color selection
Material Silicone, Polycarbonate
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating Drop+ | 3X as many drops as military standard
Price
$$$$
$73 at Amazon

Top folio case

Otterbox Strada

$73 at Amazon

When you have a phone with a large screen, it can be a good idea to get some added screen protection with a folio case that also has slots for a couple of credit cards. Otterbox's folio case, the Strada, is nicely designed with a magnetic clasp. Its only drawback is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand for watching videos. It's only available in black for now.

Otterbox also makes the Strada Via folio, but I prefer this model.

$18 at Amazon
Pros
  • Affordable options
  • Beveled edges for additional screen and lens protection
  • Soft-to-the-touch finish
  • Solid drop protection
Cons
  • Limited color options for Samsung line
Material Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating Rated up to 4 feet
Price
$
$18 at Amazon

Simple and stylish

Cyrill Cases

$18 at Amazon

Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen, and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn't have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S22 as it does for the iPhone, but it has some protective clear cases with floral designs (pictured on the right), as well as the Brick Matte Finish case (the blue and red cases in photo), which has a soft-to-the-touch finish. It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case have a raised lip, as well.

$20 at Amazon
Pros
  • Great affordable option
  • Integrated kickstand for easy viewing
  • Wireless charging compatible
Cons
  • Limited color options
  • Only OK drop protection
  • Clear case may yellow over time
Material Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating No drop rating
Price
$
$20 at Amazon

Value kickstand S22 case

ESR Kickstand Case

$20 at Amazon

Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S22, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature, and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $20. It should dip to closer to $15 with time. 

$25 at Amazon
Pros
  • Unique, eye-catching designs
  • Several color options available
  • Made of recycled materials
Cons
  • Not as protective as other LifeProof cases
Material Polycarbonate: over 85% ocean-based content and recyclable packaging
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating Rated up to 6 feet
Price
$
$25 at Amazon

Eco-friendly S22 case

LifeProof Wake

$25 at Amazon

The LifeProof Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic. It's attractively designed but I wouldn't call it super tough -- it isn't enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. (Note that some cases on this list have higher drop-protection ratings.)

$50 at Mous $60 at Amazon
Pros
  • Solid, durable design
  • Lifetime warranty included
  • Wireless charging integration
  • SIM-card storage slot for easy swapping
Cons
  • Few color options available
Material Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Wireless Charging Yes
Drop Rating No drop rating
Price
$$$
$50 at Mous

Hidden features

Mous Limitless 3.0

$50 at Mous $60 at Amazon

UK-based Mous has brought its Limitless 3.0 case ($50) to the Galaxy S22. It comes in a few different eye-catching styles, all of them lined with the AiroShock material that the company says delivers excellent protection in a slim design. They do seem durable and all include a lifetime warranty.

Mous' Limitless 3.0 cases are compatible with the company's Limitless 3.0 accessories. That includes a wallet that magnetically adheres to the back of the phone case and a few mounts, one of which is an air-vent mount for your car. 

It's also worth noting that the Limitless 3.0 cases are the only ones I've seen that have a SIM-card storage slot on the inside of the smartphone case for international travelers in the habit of SIM-swapping. You can also grab select styles on sale right now at Mous. 

Factors to consider when buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 case

Budget

Before anything else, you'll want to figure out how much you're willing to spend on a Galaxy S22 phone case. Value-priced cases continue to improve, so you can find a decent wireless charger for less than $15. But if you're looking for a more premium model, you'll likely have to pay more than $50 and even more for Qi-enabled cases.

Qi Wireless Charging support -- or not?

Most Android phones since the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge models introduced in 2015 offer inductive wireless charging. Android's standard for these phones is called Qi, and power banks that are fully Qi compatible offer faster charging speeds for Android devices with speeds capped at around 7.5 watts for iPhones. In all cases, you'll need to make sure your phone case is thin enough to allow inductive charging through the back of the phone.

You can save about $8 to $10 by getting a case that doesn't have an integrated metal ring. I generally encourage people to spend the extra money for a Qi-enabled case because of the number of magnetic accessories on the market, some of them quite useful.

Thin or thicker?

Some people like minimal cases that add little to no bulk to their Samsung Galaxies, but the majority of people are looking for a case that offers good protection -- or even maximum protection. I tell people to find a case that's not too thick and maybe even pretty slim and that offers at least 6-foot drop protection (and good corner protection).

Do you want a clear case?

Clear cases are popular because they show off your phone (and its color). Clear cases, especially cheaper ones, can become less clear over time and slowly start to yellow. Many case makers now add UV protection to their clear cases to prevent yellowing. 

How we test Samsung Galaxy phone cases

Several of the cases on this list were previously available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 models and we added them to the list based on our previous testing with the S21. Typically, we try to use the case on the phone for at least a day and make sure the buttons on the phone work properly with the case on. With some phone cases, we use them for several days or even weeks to see how they wear over time. 

  • Design: We evaluate the more superficial and cosmetic aspects of cases and consider how aesthetically pleasing they are because people sometimes buy cases solely for their colors and artwork. 
  • Durability: We look at how durable a case is, paying particular attention to corner and camera protection (raised corners on a case can help your phone survive face-down falls).
  • Grip factor: We review the material the case is made of so we can talk about such factors as how grippy the phone feels in your hand and how protective the material is. 
  • Extra features: Some Samsung cases have extra features such as Qi Wireless Charging rings, an integrated kickstand or grips, and, in the case of folio models, slots for storing credit cards and cash.
  • Long-term testing: Although we don't do long-term testing for most cases, we do use some of the most popular cases for longer periods to gauge how they wear over time and see how well our phone holds up during accidental drops with the case on it. We don't do formal drop tests.
  • Waterproof cases: Only a few fully waterproof cases are available, but If the case is supposed to be fully waterproof, we test it by submerging it in water. 
Other Samsung Galaxy S22 cases we've tested

Urban Armor Gear Plasma XTE Series: Urban Armor Gear offers several case options for the Galaxy S22, in a variety of colors. I like the Plasma and Pathfinder series, but I'm highlighting the new Plasma XTE, which features a built-in kickstand. UAG's cases all offer good corner protection and meet military drop-test standards, with the Plasma XTE rated for 20-foot drop protection. This case costs $60 but other UAG cases cost less.

Peak Design Everyday Case: Peak Design's Everyday case is available for all the S22 models. It's actually compatible with Apple's MagSafe accessories and other magnetic MagSafe-compatible accessories, including wireless charging batteries, wallets and more. But the case has Peak Design's own built-in magnetic locking system -- the company calls it SlimLink -- that connects to a wide assortment of Peak Design's mobile mounts and accessories. That includes bike mounts, charging stands, tripods, car mounts and more.

Incipio Cases: Incipio usually has a wide variety of cases for Galaxy phones, but at launch, it's released just a handful of models for the Galaxy S22 line, including old favorites like the sturdy Duo (12-foot drop protection), the flashy Forme (pictured), which has 10-foot drop protection, and the Cru, which comes in a canvas and leather finish (no drop protection rating is provided for the Cru). At $35, the Duo is the most affordable of the bunch, with the Forme carrying a list price of $45 and the Cru at $50. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 cases FAQ

Does a Samsung Galaxy need a case?

The short answer is no, the Samsung Galaxy doesn't need a case, and yes, some folks prefer to keep their Galaxies uncovered. It is risky, as one drop on the wrong surface (like pavement) could mean a cracked screen or cracked back or dented corner. You can pay for insurance for your phone -- it's fairly pricey -- so you can get it replaced or fixed cheaply should something happen to it.

I never get insurance and just buy a decent case instead. Having a case on your phone won't prevent you from losing it but it does greatly reduce the risk of damaging it. 

How protective of a case should I buy?

I like cases that aren't too thick but offer decent drop protection, with a lip over the edge of the screen (sometimes referred to as a "screen bumper") and raised corners that help prevent your screen from cracking if your phone should fall face down. A folio case will more fully protect your screen. 

The good news is that you don't have to buy a super protective Samsung Galaxy case like the OtterBox Defender to get good protection. Most cases are reasonably thin and still offer at least 6-foot drop protection. I did include one very thin case on this list for those who prefer minimal protection. Before you go with a case like that, just remember how much your phone costs -- but it is better than having no case at all. Make sure you get a sound-tempered glass screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy to prevent deep scratches and safeguard the screen.

What is the most protective case for my Samsung Galaxy S22?

There are a lot of cases that are very durable and are rated for drop protection for up to 10 or even 14 feet. If I had to pick the most durable case, I'd say the Lifeproof Fre, which is fully waterproof and has a layer of plastic that covers your screen, is certainly near the top.

The Otterbox Defender Pro Series case is also protective and comes with a belt holster so you can shield your screen when not using it. Over the years, it's been a favorite of construction workers.

Should I get a magnetic case?

All the Samsung Galaxy S22 models are equipped with Qi Wireless Charging, which offers faster wireless charging with compatible chargers. It also supports optional accessories -- including stands, wallets and various mounts -- that adhere magnetically to the back of your phone. Like the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S22 has magnets built into the back of the phone to power this feature.

If you want to use those accessories without taking your phone out of its case, you need a phone case that's equipped with Qi support. The Qi magnetic circle is visible on clear cases, but it's embedded on the inside of the case so if it's nontransparent, you'll only see it from the inside. 

If you already have a magnetic accessory -- or plan on buying magnetic accessories in the future -- you'll want to get a Qi-compatible case; it's a good option to have. With that in mind, the majority of the cases in this roundup are equipped with magnetic charging. 

Are magnetic cases more expensive?

In general, yes -- about $10 more. Some more affordable magnetic cases cost around $20, but most cost upwards of $30. We see cases from certain companies that are essentially the same, but one has wireless charging capabilities and the other doesn't. The Qi-enabled version usually sells for $10 more. It may seem like a little too much to pay for something that doesn't seem like much of an upgrade, but in time, Qi compatibility may command less of a "tax." 

