Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra Cases for 2024

Clear cases are popular because they show off your phone (and its color). Clear cases, especially cheaper ones, can become less clear over time and slowly start to yellow.

Some people like minimal cases that add little to no bulk to their Samsung Galaxies, but the majority of people are looking for a case that offers good protection.

We generally encourage people to spend the extra money for a Qi-enabled case because of the number of magnetic accessories on the market, some of them quite useful.

Before anything else, you'll want to figure out how much you're willing to spend on a Galaxy S22 phone case.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 might no longer be one of the best Android phones due to its age, but it's still a good phone to have. If you have the 2-year-old Samsung flagship, and you're planning on keeping it running for a few more months, you'd want to protect it from drops, scratches and other accidents. That's why you need one of our top picks for best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases.

There's a delicate balance between the features and pricing of phone cases. While you can get a phone case for very cheap, you'll need to consider whether you're getting the right kind of protection for your device. You'll also need to make sure you get the right model when you're buying a case. For example, the S22 comes in three sizes, and an S22 Ultra case won't fit the S22 or S22 Plus. That's just one aspect. If you're looking for protective cases for the S22, what else do you consider? It comes down to how you use your phone and how you would like it to feel, which will determine whether you want a thin and light case, or a bulky, rugged one.

To put things into perspective, the smaller S22 Plus, which has a 6.6-inch screen, could do with a slim case, and so could the vanilla 6.1-inch Galaxy S22. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra could use a case with a kickstand, which would let you prop up the phone to watch video content on that big screen. You could also get a case with a bulky frame to protect the S22 Ultra, given how its big size makes it more susceptible to falls. Other options include card slots and in-built battery packs, to name a couple.

What is the best Samsung Galaxy S22 case overall?

There are a variety of opinions about what makes the best Samsung case, and the best phone case overall. It comes down to your preferences, with regard to the aesthetics and practicality of the case as per your usage. That's why I've picked a variety of styles, ranging from clear to opaque, and from slim options to some rugged armor cases and folio wallet cases.

Some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S22 cases are based on my experience using very similar models with older Galaxy smartphones, as well as iPhones. The cases are listed at the starting price for the lineup, with different models, styles and colors often coming in at different prices. As such, you have to make sure you're picking the case that matches your S22 model. If you're shopping for a tempered glass screen protector, make sure you match the size to your S22 model.

Without further ado, here are some of the best S22 Ultra case, Plus case and standard case options you can buy. I regularly update this best Samsung case roundup with new picks as more cases launch.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra Cases for 2024

Pros Several color options

Strong drop protection

First-time buyer discounts Cons A bit pricey Material Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating 13 feet Price $ $8 at Amazon Tough but relatively slim S22 cases Speck Cases $8 at Amazon Leading case-maker Speck brings a selection of protective case options to the Galaxy S22, including (from left to right in the picture above) the Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio Perfect-Clear. All the new models have very good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model), as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial coating. The cases are currently available for as low as about $8 and up to about $37.34, in various color options. Sometimes you can also get discounts from Speck, and Amazon coupons may further reduce current prices. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Fairly slim yet highly protective

Several styles available

Very good drop protection

Antimicrobial treatment Cons Not very grippy Material Thermoplastic Elastomer, Recycled Materials Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating 13 feet Price $ $12 at Amazon Slim, stylish protective S22 case Gear4 Cases $12 at Amazon British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with OtterBox and Speck. They're all lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. Shown here from left to right are the Copenhagen (13-foot drop protection), Denali (16-foot drop protection), Milan (13-foot drop protection) and Crystal Palace (13-foot drop protection). All use some recycled plastic in their construction, but the Copenhagen -- made out of 52% plant-based material -- is technically the most eco-friendly. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Wireless charging options

Affordable

Several options to choose from Cons Limited drop protection

Clear cases may yellow over time Material Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating No rating Price $ $15 at Amazon Top budget cases Spigen Cases $15 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap clear case for your new Galaxy S22, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $15 to $17, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid S (second from the left in the photo), which has an integrated kickstand. The Neo Hybrid, on the far right, is a fairly basic case, while the Cryo Armor (second from right) is a $26 triple-layer "gaming" case that's designed to "absorb and dissipate heat from your phone during hours of gameplay." No drop rating is listed for these Samsung phone cases, but most Spigen cases, except for the slimmest models, offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with decent protection, get one of its Armor models. Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time, which makes them less translucent. They're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement if and when that happens. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Slim, beveled edges for additional protection

Sleek design

Multiple color options Cons Not Qi compatible Material Synthetic Rubber, Polycarbonate Wireless Charging No Drop Rating No drop rating Price $$ $31 at Amazon Best slim OtterBox S22 case OtterBox Commuter Series $31 at Amazon The company's super protective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S22 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases -- they're slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. I've come to like the more protective Commuter Series better, thanks to the grips it has on the back and sides, as well as having raised edges on the front that should help protect your screen. The raised bezel acts as a screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free and the camera module gets the same treatment. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Strong drop protection and durability

Compatible with various mounts

Wireless charging compatible

First-time buyer discount Cons More expensive option

Bulky design Material High-Impact Polycarbonate and Thermoplastic Polyurethane Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating 6 feet Price $$$ $50 at Amazon Rugged mountable case Rokform S22 Rugged Case $50 at Amazon Rokform's been making tough smartphone cases for years and aside from their durability, and their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts -- including bike, car and motorcycle mounts -- that are sold separately. Rokform's cases have removable magnets and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Antimicrobial treatment

Solid drop protection

More affordable than similar options from competitors Cons Few color options

Clear case may yellow over time Material Polycarbonate, soft rubber, anodized aluminum metal Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating Up to 10 feet Price $$ $28 at Raptic Premium S22 case for a little less Raptic Shield $28 at Raptic Available in a few color options, Raptic's Shield case costs less than competing premium cases from Speck and OtterBox, and is a pretty good value overall. It has 10-foot drop protection, as well as an antimicrobial treatment. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Integrated kickstand that's larger than competitors'

Clear design allows personalization options behind the case

Solid protection Cons Plain design

Clear case may yellow over time Material Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating No drop rating Price $$ $30 at Amazon Best Samsung-branded S22 case Samsung Clear Standing Cover $30 at Amazon Samsung's Clear Standing Cover isn't anything fancy but it's a protective clear case that has an integrated kickstand. You can prop up your phone horizontally or vertically using the kickstand, which seems sturdy (it's larger than Spigen's integrated kickstand). Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Slim profile

Soft genuine leather with a grippy feel

Clean, elegant design Cons Not Qi compatible

May impact 5G performance

Small color selection Material Genuine leather Wireless Charging No Drop Rating No drop rating Price $$ $36 at Walmart Top leather case Samsung Leather Cover $36 at Walmart Available in black, burgundy and light gray, Samsung's leather case offers a nice soft-to-the-touch feel with decent edge protection in a slim package. There's no kickstand, but if you're looking for a clean, elegantly designed case, this Samsung-branded case fits the bill. It also offers decent protection for the camera lenses on the back. I personally like the burgundy color. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Additional protection with extra cushioning

Ample storage for credit cards and/or cash

Magnetic clasp to keep folio closed Cons No integrated kickstand

Limited color selection Material Silicone, Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating Drop+ | 3X as many drops as military standard Price $$$$ $73 at Amazon Top folio case Otterbox Strada $73 at Amazon When you have a phone with a large screen, it can be a good idea to get some added screen protection with a folio case that also has slots for a couple of credit cards. Otterbox's folio case, the Strada, is nicely designed with a magnetic clasp. Its only drawback is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand for watching videos. It's only available in black for now. Otterbox also makes the Strada Via folio, but I prefer this model. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Affordable options

Beveled edges for additional screen and lens protection

Soft-to-the-touch finish

Solid drop protection Cons Limited color options for Samsung line Material Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating Rated up to 4 feet Price $ $18 at Amazon Simple and stylish Cyrill Cases $18 at Amazon Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen, and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn't have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S22 as it does for the iPhone, but it has some protective clear cases with floral designs (pictured on the right), as well as the Brick Matte Finish case (the blue and red cases in photo), which has a soft-to-the-touch finish. It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case have a raised lip, as well. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Great affordable option

Integrated kickstand for easy viewing

Wireless charging compatible Cons Limited color options

Only OK drop protection

Clear case may yellow over time Material Thermoplastic Polyurethane Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating No drop rating Price $ $20 at Amazon Value kickstand S22 case ESR Kickstand Case $20 at Amazon Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S22, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature, and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $20. It should dip to closer to $15 with time. Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Unique, eye-catching designs

Several color options available

Made of recycled materials Cons Not as protective as other LifeProof cases Material Polycarbonate: over 85% ocean-based content and recyclable packaging Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating Rated up to 6 feet Price $ $25 at Amazon Eco-friendly S22 case LifeProof Wake $25 at Amazon The LifeProof Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic. It's attractively designed but I wouldn't call it super tough -- it isn't enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. (Note that some cases on this list have higher drop-protection ratings.) Photo Gallery 1/1

Pros Solid, durable design

Lifetime warranty included

Wireless charging integration

SIM-card storage slot for easy swapping Cons Few color options available Material Thermoplastic Polyurethane Wireless Charging Yes Drop Rating No drop rating Price $$$ $50 at Mous Hidden features Mous Limitless 3.0 $50 at Mous $60 at Amazon UK-based Mous has brought its Limitless 3.0 case ($50) to the Galaxy S22. It comes in a few different eye-catching styles, all of them lined with the AiroShock material that the company says delivers excellent protection in a slim design. They do seem durable and all include a lifetime warranty. Mous' Limitless 3.0 cases are compatible with the company's Limitless 3.0 accessories. That includes a wallet that magnetically adheres to the back of the phone case and a few mounts, one of which is an air-vent mount for your car. It's also worth noting that the Limitless 3.0 cases are the only ones I've seen that have a SIM-card storage slot on the inside of the smartphone case for international travelers in the habit of SIM-swapping. You can also grab select styles on sale right now at Mous. Photo Gallery 1/1

Factors to consider when buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 case Budget Before anything else, you'll want to figure out how much you're willing to spend on a Galaxy S22 phone case. Value-priced cases continue to improve, so you can find a decent wireless charger for less than $15. But if you're looking for a more premium model, you'll likely have to pay more than $50 and even more for Qi-enabled cases. Qi Wireless Charging support -- or not? Most Android phones since the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge models introduced in 2015 offer inductive wireless charging. Android's standard for these phones is called Qi, and power banks that are fully Qi compatible offer faster charging speeds for Android devices with speeds capped at around 7.5 watts for iPhones. In all cases, you'll need to make sure your phone case is thin enough to allow inductive charging through the back of the phone. You can save about $8 to $10 by getting a case that doesn't have an integrated metal ring. I generally encourage people to spend the extra money for a Qi-enabled case because of the number of magnetic accessories on the market, some of them quite useful. Thin or thicker? Some people like minimal cases that add little to no bulk to their Samsung Galaxies, but the majority of people are looking for a case that offers good protection -- or even maximum protection. I tell people to find a case that's not too thick and maybe even pretty slim and that offers at least 6-foot drop protection (and good corner protection). Do you want a clear case? Clear cases are popular because they show off your phone (and its color). Clear cases, especially cheaper ones, can become less clear over time and slowly start to yellow. Many case makers now add UV protection to their clear cases to prevent yellowing. Show more

How we test Samsung Galaxy phone cases Several of the cases on this list were previously available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 models and we added them to the list based on our previous testing with the S21. Typically, we try to use the case on the phone for at least a day and make sure the buttons on the phone work properly with the case on. With some phone cases, we use them for several days or even weeks to see how they wear over time. Design : We evaluate the more superficial and cosmetic aspects of cases and consider how aesthetically pleasing they are because people sometimes buy cases solely for their colors and artwork.

: We evaluate the more superficial and cosmetic aspects of cases and consider how aesthetically pleasing they are because people sometimes buy cases solely for their colors and artwork. Durability : We look at how durable a case is, paying particular attention to corner and camera protection (raised corners on a case can help your phone survive face-down falls).

: We look at how durable a case is, paying particular attention to corner and camera protection (raised corners on a case can help your phone survive face-down falls). Grip factor : We review the material the case is made of so we can talk about such factors as how grippy the phone feels in your hand and how protective the material is.

: We review the material the case is made of so we can talk about such factors as how grippy the phone feels in your hand and how protective the material is. Extra features : Some Samsung cases have extra features such as Qi Wireless Charging rings, an integrated kickstand or grips, and, in the case of folio models, slots for storing credit cards and cash.

: Some Samsung cases have extra features such as Qi Wireless Charging rings, an integrated kickstand or grips, and, in the case of folio models, slots for storing credit cards and cash. Long-term testing : Although we don't do long-term testing for most cases, we do use some of the most popular cases for longer periods to gauge how they wear over time and see how well our phone holds up during accidental drops with the case on it. We don't do formal drop tests.

: Although we don't do long-term testing for most cases, we do use some of the most popular cases for longer periods to gauge how they wear over time and see how well our phone holds up during accidental drops with the case on it. We don't do formal drop tests. Waterproof cases: Only a few fully waterproof cases are available, but If the case is supposed to be fully waterproof, we test it by submerging it in water. Show more

Other Samsung Galaxy S22 cases we've tested Urban Armor Gear Plasma XTE Series: Urban Armor Gear offers several case options for the Galaxy S22, in a variety of colors. I like the Plasma and Pathfinder series, but I'm highlighting the new Plasma XTE, which features a built-in kickstand. UAG's cases all offer good corner protection and meet military drop-test standards, with the Plasma XTE rated for 20-foot drop protection. This case costs $60 but other UAG cases cost less. Peak Design Everyday Case: Peak Design's Everyday case is available for all the S22 models. It's actually compatible with Apple's MagSafe accessories and other magnetic MagSafe-compatible accessories, including wireless charging batteries, wallets and more. But the case has Peak Design's own built-in magnetic locking system -- the company calls it SlimLink -- that connects to a wide assortment of Peak Design's mobile mounts and accessories. That includes bike mounts, charging stands, tripods, car mounts and more. Incipio Cases: Incipio usually has a wide variety of cases for Galaxy phones, but at launch, it's released just a handful of models for the Galaxy S22 line, including old favorites like the sturdy Duo (12-foot drop protection), the flashy Forme (pictured), which has 10-foot drop protection, and the Cru, which comes in a canvas and leather finish (no drop protection rating is provided for the Cru). At $35, the Duo is the most affordable of the bunch, with the Forme carrying a list price of $45 and the Cru at $50. Show more