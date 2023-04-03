Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Cases: Top S10, S10 Plus and S10E Picks

If you're stubbornly refusing to upgrade from your Samsung Galaxy S10 (we don't blame you, it was a fantastic phone in its day), you may want to freshen it up with a new protective case to protect your smartphone and its delicate screen against cracks, chips and other damage. Whether you have the small (Galaxy S10E), medium (S10) or large (S10 Plus) from the Galaxy S10 series, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S10 case options out there for your device.

Here are some of our favorite picks for the best Galaxy S10 case in every style, from rugged armor cases to leather covers to polycarbonate cases and even a clear case. Some have button covers and reinforced corners for extra protection. There are options that are compatible with a belt clip holster so it's always within grabbing distance. There are others that have a card slot so you don't have to carry a wallet and a phone. Some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S series cases are based on our experience with the preceding S9 versions.

Tough but relatively slim

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for OtterBox Symmetry Series The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish phone cover case and is fairly slim, durable and will protect your device and camera (it's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design). This Samsung Galaxy S10 phone case comes in black, a clear case version and a variety of other colors. This rugged case which provides drop protection and a raised lip screen bumper starts at $40.

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for Gear4 Piccadilly I like several of Gear4's cases, including the translucent Piccadilly, which comes in a few different scratch resistant design options, as well as the Gear4 Battersea. The Gear4 Piccadilly Samsung Galaxy S10 case is wireless charger compatible and has raised edges for extra protection. All of Gear4's cases feature a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material for drop protection. The Piccadilly starts at $30.

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for Catalyst Case Catalyst was once known for its waterproof cases and it still sells them. It's shifted to making slim "shockproof cases" that protect the screen and camera of your smartphone with a clear back, raised bezels and a removable lanyard. I just wish the lanyard could be tightened on your wrist. This shock absorption case for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is available in clear (pictured) or trimmed in black for $40.

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for Tech 21 Evo Check We've been longtime fans of cases from Tech21. The company has the usual assortment of cases for your Galaxy S10 device, including old stalwart -- and my personal favorite -- the Evo Check (pictured here). It's rated as having 12-foot drop protection as well as antimicrobial technology and is available in the "smokey" color you see here as well as the more purplish ultra violet.

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for Scooch Wingman Scooch bills its Wingman as a five-in-one case. That's because the slap-bracelet style bendable kickstand not only props your phone up horizontally and vertically but is supposed to allow you to grip your phone more easily, "eliminating pinky fatigue" and serves as an air vent mount in your car. Finally, the case is also a case -- and a pretty protective one.

Wallet and folio cases

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for Samsung LED Wallet Case This is the favorite Samsung case of CNET TV guru David Katzmaier. The LED Wallet Case is a slim wallet case (you can store a single credit card in it, but not much more) that has a set of LEDs that light up to show the time as well as notifications in retro dot-matrix fashion. You can also turn off alarms and answer phone calls by swiping the screen protector cover. Plus, with the special icons you assign to your contacts, you'll know who's calling.

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for Gear4 Oxford The Oxford is Gear4's folio case, which converts into a kickstand and has a slot to store a credit card and cash. It, too, uses the company's D30 material to protect your phone and is wireless charging compatible.

Tough cases

Sarah Tew/CNET X-Doria's Defense Shield Series comes in a few different variations. For a rugged case that the company says is "certified to exceed MIL-STD-810G military grade drop-test standards for drops up to 3m (10 ft)," it isn't too bulky. I personally like the iridescent model (the Galaxy S10 case on the right in the photo).

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for OtterBox Pursuit Series Over the years, I've regularly included OtterBox's Defense Series cases in best cases roundups, but it's become a little too bulky for my tough case tastes. OtterBox's Pursuit Series feels and looks like a sleeker version of the Defender Series, with seals, port covers, and easy cutouts for buttons (you'll want to reach those buttons). It comes in three colors.

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for Urban Armor Monarch Series Urban Armor Gear makes a few different ultra hybrid case lines that are all decent. I like the translucent Phylo (pictured left), but if you're looking for a Galaxy S10 case that's a little tougher to offer rugged protection for your phone and camera, there's the Monarch Series (pictured right, for $60). Available in multiple colors and textures (including top grain leather and alloy metal hardware), it's got reinforced corners and the company says it meets 2x military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

Sarah Tew/CNET You're receiving price alerts for LifeProof Next LifeProof, now owned by OtterBox, is known for its rugged cases. The Next has a fairly sleek design for a tough case and comes in two different trim options with a translucent back.

