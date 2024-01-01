Best Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra Cases for 2024

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

The Samsung Galaxy S22 models are no longer the company's flagship devices, but these phones are still great investments. Simply put, the S22 devices are outstanding phones with cutting-edge displays and powerful hardware. While they continue to be some of the best Android phones on the market, they're not immune to the scratches, dings, dents and drops that cause a phone's wear and tear. Investing in a solid case is a great way to protect your device. That said, there are so many varieties to choose from, picking the best S22 cases can be a challenge.

Finding a case that's affordable could also be a priority. While many budget-friendly cases are available, additional features may be worth considering in your search. You'll want to confirm you're getting a compatible size when shopping for cases. The best S22 Ultra case, for example, will be too large to fit the base S22 phone. When looking for protective cases, what are some features to watch for, and which ones deliver top-tier protection? How you use your phone -- and the phone model itself -- may affect whether you want a case that's slim and lightweight, or tough and durable.

A slim case could be the best choice for the smaller S22 Plus (with a 6.6-inch screen), which may be considered the middle child in the S22 lineup. A slim case might also be good for the standard S22 (6.1 inches), which is the most compact of the trio. The best S22 Ultra case options include those with a kickstand, which can be helpful as the S22 Ultra is fairly heavy. In contrast, a case with rugged protection, card slots or even one that extends your battery life might work better for your needs.

Everybody has opinions about which features make up the best Samsung case, and the best case for phones in general. Ultimately, the best protection depends on your unique needs. That's why my picks come in a variety of styles, from clear to opaque, as well as slimmer models to more rugged armor cases or folio wallet cases.

Note that some of the recommendations for these Galaxy S22 series cases are based on my experience using nearly identical models, with preceding Galaxy smartphones and iPhones. The cases below are listed at the starting price for the model line, so make sure you're buying the case that matches your S22 specifications. The same goes for tempered glass for extra protection; match the size to the specific model of your S22 to ensure a proper fit.

Without further ado, here are some of the best S22 Ultra case, Plus case and standard case options we've collected. I regularly update this best Samsung case roundup with new picks as more candidates arrive.

Tough, but relatively slim S22 cases Speck Cases Leading case maker Speck brings a selection of protective case options to the Galaxy S22, including (from left to right in the picture above) the Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio Perfect-Clear. All the new models have very good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model), as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial coating. The cases are currently available for as low as about $6 and up to about $31, in various color options. Sometimes Speck offers discounts to first-time buyers on its site, and Amazon discounts may further reduce current prices.

Slim, stylish protective S22 case Gear4 Cases British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right there with OtterBox and Speck. They're all lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and feature beveled edges to protect your phone. Shown here from left to right are the Copenhagen (13-foot drop protection), Denali (16-foot drop protection), Milan (13-foot drop protection) and Crystal Palace (13-foot drop protection). All use some recycled plastic in their construction, but the Copenhagen -- made out of 52% plant-based material -- is technically the most eco-friendly.

Top budget cases Spigen Cases If you're looking for a cheap, clear case for your new Galaxy S22, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is a good value at around $15 to $17, depending on the version you get. I like the Ultra Hybrid S (second from the left in the photo), which has an integrated kickstand. The Neo Hybrid, on the far right, is a fairly basic case, while the Cryo Armor (second from right) is a $21 triple-layer "gaming" case that's designed to "absorb and dissipate heat from your phone during hours of gameplay." No drop rating is listed for these Samsung phone cases, but most Spigen cases, except for the slimmest models, offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with decent protection, get one of its Armor models. Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time, which makes them less translucent. They're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement if and when that happens.

Best slim OtterBox S22 case OtterBox Commuter Series The company's super protective Defender series case is available for all the Galaxy S22 models, but most people want something less bulky. I like the Symmetry series cases -- they're slim with beveled edges, making them a good mix of sleek and protective. I've come to like the more protective Commuter Series better because of the grips on the back and sides, in addition to the raised edges on the front that help protect the screen. The raised bezel acts as a screen protector to keep your screen scratch-free and the camera module gets the same treatment.

Rugged mountable case Rokform S22 Rugged Case Rokform's been making tough smartphone cases for years and aside from their durability, their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts -- including bike, car and motorcycle mounts -- that are sold separately. Rokform's cases have removable magnets and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says.

Premium S22 case for a little less Raptic Shield Available in a few color options, Raptic's Shield case costs less than competing premium cases from Speck and OtterBox and is a pretty good value overall. It has 10-foot drop protection, as well as an antimicrobial treatment.

Best Samsung-branded S22 case Samsung Clear Standing Cover Samsung's Clear Standing Cover isn't anything fancy, but it's a protective clear case with an integrated kickstand. You can prop your phone up horizontally or vertically using the kickstand, which seems sturdy (it's larger than Spigen's integrated kickstand). It's currently out of stock but will hopefully ship soon.

Top leather case Samsung Leather Cover Available in black, burgundy and light gray, Samsung's leather case offers a nice soft-to-the-touch feel with decent edge protection in a slim package. It lacks a kickstand, but if you're looking for a clean, elegantly designed case, this Samsung-branded case fits the bill. It also offers decent protection for the camera lenses on the back. I personally find the burgundy color most appealing.

Top folio case Otterbox Strada When you have a phone with a large screen, it can be a good idea to get some added screen protection with a folio case with slots for a couple of credit cards. Otterbox's folio case, the Strada, is nicely designed with a magnetic clasp. Its only drawback is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand for watching videos. It's only available in black for now. Otterbox also makes the Strada Via folio, but I prefer this model.

Simple and stylish Cyrill Cases Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen and like Spigen, its cases generally sell for less than $20. Cyrill doesn't have quite the same selection for the Galaxy S22 as it does for the iPhone 13, but it has some protective clear cases with floral designs (pictured on the right), as well as the Brick Matte Finish case (the blue and red cases in photo), which has a soft-to-the-touch finish. It has a raised frame on the back that provides some extra protection for the camera lenses. The corners of the case have a raised lip as well.

Value kickstand S22 case ESR Kickstand Case Particularly with the two larger models of the Galaxy S22, I find that having an integrated kickstand is a nice feature, and the ESR kickstand case is about as affordable as you get at around $22. It should dip to closer to $15 with time.

Eco-friendly S22 case LifeProof Wake The LifeProof Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic. It's attractively designed, but I wouldn't call it super tough. It isn't enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. (Note that some cases on this list have higher drop-protection ratings.)