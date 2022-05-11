Best Phone Plan Deals: Save on Prepaid and Post-Paid Service Now

Over the past few years, owning a smartphone has become more and more expensive, but that doesn't have to be the case. In the US, there are three major carrier choices: Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. These carriers tend to offer the "best" service in terms of coverage and customer support, but there are a lot of other options available that are worth considering as well. Looking around a little bit and being willing to try another carrier could save you a lot of money each month.

There are various cheap phone plans available regularly, but in addition there are some great phone plan deals that you should be aware of. Whether you are just looking to lower your current bill or want to switch to something new so you can add some more lines, let's check out all the best phone plan deals available right now below.

Best prepaid phone plan deals

Sarah Tew/CNET One of the best deals in wireless service comes from Mint Mobile. You can sign up for service for as little as $15 per month (prepaid in 3, 6 or 12 month blocks), which is just a fraction of what the big carriers are charging. Mint Mobile runs on the nationwide T-Mobile network, so you'll have service all over the place and getting started is as easy as answering a few questions online. You can move your current number to Mint Mobile with your current phone, or look to get new of both. It's entirely up to you. Mint Mobile just rolled out some new family plan options as well.

Sarah Tew/CNET Visible is running not one or two, but three deals right now that are all worth considering depending on what your current needs are. If you bring in an old phone that's not compatible with Visible's network (which is built on Verizon's nationwide network), you can get a Blade A7 Prime for free from Visible. If you finance your phone using Affirm through Visible, you can upgrade your phone once it's paid off at least 50%. The final offer is a $200 virtual gift card for people who transfer their existing number to Visible and complete 3 full months of service payments. After this, Visible will send a code to redeem for the virtual gift card.

Sarah Tew/CNET Verizon is one of the largest carriers in the US. It offers both prepaid and post-paid service, but on the prepaid side the company offers customers who stick around and continue using the service and paying for it. Verizon offers prepaid customers up to $10 off per month for loyalty discounts. You need to be a prepaid customer for 10 months to see the discount, but the good news is that for months 4 - 9 you can save $5. In addition, Verizon offers those who use Autopay an additional $5 per month discount, meaning you can save up to $15 per month for sticking around.

Sarah Tew/CNET Boost Mobile has been around for a long time and right now the carrier is offering one of its best deals yet. New customers can try out Boost's 5G network for just $1 for the first month with 2GB of high-speed data. The SIM Kit and shipping are both free in this deal, making it a real no-brainer if you want to save some money. After the first month, you can sign up for plans at Boost Mobile with prices as low as $15 per month, depending how much data you plan to use.

Sarah Tew/CNET Metro by T-Mobile offers four different prepaid plans, with the top-tier option also including a free Amazon Prime subscription and a 100GB Google One membership. With this plan, you can also get four lines of service for $120 per month, which is the same price as you'd normally be able to get only three.





Best post-paid phone plan deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Instead of offering a monetary discount each month on its post-paid plans, Verizon has just continued to expand the amount of free extra items that are included with the plans. Right now, select plans offer free subscriptions to things like Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, TravelPass and more. The freebies that are included with Verizon's 5G Get More plan total up to $65, plus Verizon offers a $10 discount for those who enroll in Auto Pay.

Sarah Tew/CNET T-Mobile has a few different plan options that can save you money, but you have to meet certain requirements for some of them. For example, T-Mobile offers military and veterans a discount as well as those who are over 55 years old. If you don't qualify for either of those, everyone is eligible to buy two lines, get a third free, which means you can get three lines for as little as $90 per month. Like Verizon, T-Mobile also offers things like free Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus for a year, a standard Netflix subscription, the ability to stream unlimited music on cellular data and more.