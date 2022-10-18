Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
18 Personalized Gifts Worth Ordering Early

There's a custom gift for everyone on your holiday list.
5 min read
Show More (13 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Personalized presents make for a great gift this season. A custom gift proves you put thought into shopping, and took the time to order ahead and personalize. Major holiday points! Choosing a unique item and adding a special touch for friends, family or co-workers doesn't have to be a chore. In fact, this gift guide includes 18 vetted favorites that are sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. And all you have to do is click to order.

Which item to choose? Useful items like personalized AirPods, a mug, bag or money clip will likely be used and appreciated. Something whimsical and fun can be just as good -- a photo puzzle, for instance, a character necklace or even a beverage tub for holiday parties. A pet portrait or celebrity video message are special options for those you know well. Whatever you choose, adding that extra personalized touch is sure to bring holiday cheer.
Mark & Graham/CNET screenshot

Mark & Graham monogrammed luggage tag

A personalized piece for the traveler

It's no surprise that Mark & Graham's Fillmore vegan leather luggage tag is a top-seller. Choose from five tag colors and then get creative with initial combos to create a unique, fun holiday gift that's sure to be appreciated. The tag buckles onto a luggage handle and features a privacy flap. Note: Personalization is $12.50 extra.

$39 at Mark & Graham
Personalization Mall

Eat, Drink & Be Merry personalized beverage tub

Entertainers on your list? They'll love this festive party gear

Folks who love to entertain will appreciate this personalized party decor. The galvanized metal tub reads "eat, drink & be merry" and it can be engraved with a last name. It's the perfect touch for any soiree -- just fill with ice and drinks and let the compliments roll in. It's a perfect host gift.

$49 at Personalization Mall
Apple/CNET screenshot

Engraved Apple gadgets

Personalize those AirPods, AirTags or iPad

Yes, there are still a small number of Apple gadgets that you can get engraved. Obviously, you're limiting the hand-me-down value of these gadgets, and you're paying a premium for them at the Apple Store, but a personalized note or symbol on those AirPod headphones, AirTag trackers or iPad tablets is a great way to show you thought ahead. Pro tip: AirTags start at just $29, so they're a great stocking-stuffer for an iPhone owner.

See at Apple
Letterfolk

Letterfolk tile mat

Customize this doormat again and again

Letterfolk's tile mat is a doormat you can customize. It makes a fun personalized gift for the crafter on your holiday list, or for the person who loves trendy home decor. The mat includes black and white tiles, but you can buy extra colors separately for $12 each. Change the mat each season for cheer that lasts all year.

$75 at West Elm
Cameo

Cameo video message

A personal message from a celebrity will make someone's day

A Cameo video message is the perfect unique personalized gift for the person who has everything. At the click of a button, a celebrity will record a personalized video that you can download and send. Singers, reality stars, athletes and even politicians are among the options. Prices range: San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance will cost you $1,500, but you can get a message from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga for $175.

Look out for holiday deals from select celebrities. If you're looking for something more festive, you can buy a cameo from Santa Claus, starting from $24. 

See at Cameo
Uncommon Goods

Handwritten message money clip

A sweet, everyday reminder

Etch a personal message or signature into a sterling silver money clip. Submit a note from a card, or anywhere else you have handwriting captured. This engraved money clip will be a gift they treasure forever. Bonus: The money clips are handmade in the US. by Indiana artist Heidi Hale.

$185 at Uncommon Goods
Ravensburger

Custom Ravensburger photo puzzle

A holiday memory they can put together again and again

You can create your own quality Ravensburger puzzle with any photo of your choice. The 1,000-piece puzzle is 27 by 20 inches when put together. The puzzle fan in your life will love this nostalgic gift. Bonus: The family can gather round and work on the puzzle together for a cozy holiday activity.

$46 at Ravensburger
Madewell

Madewell monogram tote

A sturdy leather bag to treasure

Madewell's best-selling leather tote bag is a crowd-pleaser. It comes in true black, English saddle and true black brown, and can be personalized with a variety of font and text colors. Quality construction and classic style make this tote an ideal holiday gift, and the monogram is the icing on the cake.

$178 at Madewell
Merci Maman

Personalized flat bangle

This bangle can be customized on the inside and outside with different messages and is hand engraved on the same day. The flat bangle is a subtle piece that's easily stackable with other jewelry. It comes in either a sterling silver, 18K gold plated or an 18K rose-gold plated finish. The bangle has flexible sizing. 

$49 at Merci Maman
Erin Condren

Erin Condren planner

Personalize a Lifeplanner for an organized new year

Erin Condren's popular planners are a great gift for organized types. There are so many fun covers to choose from, and everything can be personalized with a name or initials. Features include monthly quotes, calendars, note sheets, stickers and even a ruler. 

$60 at Erin Condren
Williams Sonoma

Marble & Brass Monogram Board

Upgrade their butter board game

Whether your giftee is into the "butter board" trend or loves a classic charcuterie spread, this handcrafted Williams Sonoma monogrammed piece will be a favorite. The 14x9-inch modern white marble board features a polished brass initial in the corner. Upgrade tip: Toss in a set of cheese knives for an ultra-luxe gift.

$50 at Williams Sonoma
MudLove

MudLove mug

Cozy up with a custom mug

Add a word or phrase to MudLove's tagged ceramic mugs for a sweet, personal gift. You can also add a symbol (like a heart, musical note or peace sign) and pick from 16 brightly saturated colors to further customize. These quality mugs are handcrafted in the US and most will ship in 10 business days, so order early for December deliveries. Bonus holiday spirit: MudLove has partnered with Water for Good to provide a week of clean water for each personalized mug sold.

$40 at MudLove
My Face Socks

My Face Socks

Use photos to create a fun, affordable gift

How can you not order a pair of custom photo personalized socks? You know you'll get a reaction when this creative, hilarious gift is unwrapped. Choose from dozens of colorful sock styles, upload the image of your choice (a pet, child, significant other) and choose your size. Hot tip: My Face Socks also make great stocking stuffers and White Elephant gifts.

$26 at My Face Socks
Sally Rose

Sally Rose name necklace

A name necklace from Sally Rose is a perfect first piece of "real" jewelry. Kids and teens will love the cute character options; pick a Hello Kitty, Harry Potter, Disney or Star Wars charm to accent your sterling silver or gold-plated 18-inch necklace. This thoughtful gift will arrive in a sweet gift box, ready to pop under the tree. Bonus: I like the affordable price.

$70 at Sally Rose
Crown and Paw

Crown and Paw pet canvas

Immortalize your furry friend with a regal portrait

If you've got pet parents on your Christmas list, I can confirm they'll love a Crown and Paw portrait. Choose a canvas size and design, upload a photo, and Crown and Paw will create a whimsical, personalized gift. Who wouldn't want to see their dog or cat as a queen or old-timey war hero? It's art.

$60 at Crown & Paw
Uncommon Goods

Earth and space night-lights

A glowing name night-light makes an out-of-this-world gift

These galactic night-lights from Uncommon Goods are just the coolest. An illuminated acrylic plaque sits on a wood base, creating a warm nighttime glow. Choose the Earth or the space design and add your kid's name for a unique and practical Christmas gift.

$68 at Uncommon Goods
Little Navy

Little Navy pajamas

Customization makes these pj's even sweeter

These supersoft pajamas would already be an adorable gift, but adding a name makes them an even better gift idea. Choose from long- or short-sleeved styles and fun designs including peanut butter and jelly, cookies and milk, city scenes, rainbows, pizza and forest animals. And they'd be even cuter as a sibling set.

$60 at Little Navy
Gift Wrap My Face

Gift Wrap My Face

Overboard? No way

Once you find the perfect personalized gift, go one step further and wrap it in the giftee's face -- or your own. Gift Wrap My Face is a hilarious way to present holiday gifts. Upload a photo (or photos) and choose from hundreds of wrapping paper designs, from Christmas elves to snowmen to menorah heads.

$20 at Gift Wrap My Face

