Best MagSafe and magnetic wireless chargers for Apple iPhone 12

Apple's latest iPhone 12 models (and presumably all iPhones going forward) have a new feature called MagSafe. It allows snap-on magnetized accessories to clip to the back of the phone -- everything from magnetic wireless charging pucks to wallets for storing credit cards and cash. MagSafe cases extend the magnetism from the phone to the case, so you can use the MagSafe feature while protecting your iPhone at the same time.

Several MagSafe-enabled cases -- not just Apple's -- are on our list of best iPhone 12 cases. But this best list is all about wireless MagSafe chargers that allow for fast Qi wireless charging. To that end, here's a few things to keep in mind:

A true MagSafe wireless charger will get you the potential for the fastest wireless charging rate (up to 15 watts instead 7.5 watts or 10 watts that some chargers deliver) on iPhones.

Official MagSafe products -- those blessed by Apple -- will include a Made for MagSafe badge on the box. However, plenty of other manufacturers have created magnetic wireless chargers that look and feel like MagSafe accessories. They're also far more affordable than the official MagSafe offerings, but here's the catch: they offer less powerful charging (limited to 7.5 watts). We've included these non-official products in this list, but know that they'll charge only half as fast (for iPhones), even if they are capable of wirelessly charging certain Android smartphones at up to 15 watts (those that support 15-watt fast wireless charging).

To get that maximum power, you'll need a 20 watts USB-C PD charger -- ideally one that is Power Delivery 3.0-certified. (The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, but not the charger.) Some companies offer bundles that include a MagSafe wireless charging puck with a USB-C power adapter while others, like Apple, sell the puck and power adapter separately.

Most of the MagSafe chargers (aftermarket and MagSafe-certified) will charge other Qi-compatible devices, like select older iPhones and Android phones. You just won't get the magnetic adhesion.

If you need to also get a charger, our list of best USB-C chargers

Note that I've personally, if anecdotally, used all of the products listed below. Again, the non-official MagSafe offerings are fine if you're not concerned with charging speed (such as if you're charging overnight).

Best magnetic wireless chargers

These will magnetically attach to MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 models but are not MagSafe-certified. As such, they'll only charge iPhones at a maximum of 7.5 watts.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not cheap at around $45, but Anker's PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless is one of the best MagSafe accessories (even though it isn't an official Apple MagSafe certified accessory). It's a battery that magnetically adheres to the back of your iPhone 12 model or MagSafe case and wirelessly charges your phone. Alas, it doesn't offer fast wireless charging -- it only charges at 5W, not even 7.5W. But it is convenient and fairly compact. It also adheres well.

David Carnoy/CNET Mophie's magnetic power bank is similar to Anker's but has a more refined design. Like the Anker, this isn't an official Apple MagSafe accessory, but it magnetically adheres to the back of your iPhone 12 model or MagSafe case -- yes, it sticks nicely -- and is svelte for 5,000-mAh battery. It can also be used with other phones that support wireless charging as it comes with a stick-on magnet. Wireless charging speeds are limited to 7.5W for iPhones but if you need a faster charge, you can connect a USB-C to Lightning cable to bump the speed up to 12W. This has enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro once but it'll fall a little short of a full charge with an iPhone 12 Max Pro. I liked it but it's a bit pricey at $50. That said, first-time buyers on Zagg.com can get 20% off if you sign up for the Zagg newsletter.

Moko Many of the chargers you'll see for the latest iPhone have your phone lay flat, which may not be ideal if charging at your desk or if you're charging while watching a video on your phone. Moko's Armor charger for iPhone 12 includes a little kickstand you can use to keep your phone sitting at an angle while horizontal, and does so at a fairly inexpensive price tag.

Tylt For the most part, MagSafe chargers just sort of take up space when they aren't charging anything. Tylt decided to change things up a little with its new Bowl charger. At the center of a bowl there's a pedestal with a MagSafe charger on top, which magnetically holds your phone in place. Everywhere else in the bowl is open, and you can put whatever you want in it. Coins, keys and other metallic things can go in safely without interrupting charging. And, if we're being honest, it looks way nicer than most other chargers.

Amazon When it comes to external batteries, Anker tends to make reliable products. But if you're willing to go with a more generic option, you can save some money by going with the iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, which costs around $30 or about $15 less than Anker's magnetic power bank. This iWalk is a little bigger and heavier than the Anker option. It's a 6,000-mAh battery (instead of 5,000-mAh), but it does offer a little faster charging -- iWalk claims up to 7.5W for iPhone -- and the ring offers some security when you're holding your phone and also converts into a kickstand for video watching, which is nice.

David Carnoy/CNET Mophie's Snap Plus 15W Wireless Charging Vent Mount is a magnetic mount that comes with an integrated USB-C cable (the charging puck is removable from the mount but the cable is integrated into the puck). It also comes with a cigarette lighter adapter and a magnetic ring you can stick onto the back of phones that aren't MagSafe-enabled, including Android models. I tried it with a MagSafe case on my iPhone 12 Pro and the phone stuck well to the mount. That said, the magnet isn't super-strong and I wouldn't recommend this for heavier phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But overall it's an attractively designed accessory. It can wirelessly charge Android models at up to 15W speeds, but with iPhones wireless charging tops out at 7.5W.

Amazon Like the Aukey, this RAVPower combo includes a magnetic wireless charging puck with a 20-watt mini PD power adapter. It lists for $40 but often sells for closer to $30 and is currently $24 in a limited-time deal.

Best official MagSafe chargers

These are the real deal, and will charge iPhone 12 models at a full 15 watts (when paired with a 20-watt or better USB-C charger that's Power Delivery 3.0-enabled).

David Carnoy/CNET As its name implies, the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe does triple duty, wirelessly charging your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time (your iPhone will start charge at 15 watts even with your Watch and AirPods charging). It's not cheap at $140, but it's one of the few MagSafe three-in-one chargers available right now. Belkin also makes a two-in-one wireless charger with MagSafe for $100 that's designed to simultaneously charge your iPhone and AirPods.

Apple Apple's official MagSafe charger lists for $40 but sells for $34 on Amazon. It's unclear whether it's any better than cheaper options from Aukey, RAVPower and others, but it does look nice in silver and white. No power adapter is included.

David Carnoy/CNET Belkin's Car Vent Mount Pro with MagSafe technically isn't a charger. It's just a certified MagSafe car-vent mount. Eventually, Belkin should have a wireless charging version of this (it'll cost more), but you'd have to connect a cable to it anyway for charging. The advantage of a wireless version would be that unlike with this vent mount, you wouldn't have to plug a cable into your phone every time you want to charge it (I have a USB-C-to-LIghtning cable set up in the car for fast charging, but I don't love the extra step of having to plug in the cable each time I want to charge the phone). All that said, what sets this Belkin apart from other generic, non MagSafe-certified mounts that look similar (and some even offer wireless charging), is that the Belkin has a very strong magnet while many of these other air-vent mounts don't. If you have a MagSafe case on your phone (or just a naked iPhone 12 series model), the phone really sticks to the mount. The clip also keeps the mount securely in your vent and you can rotate the mount from portrait to landscape mode as needed.

Patrick Holland/CNET Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is designed to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. What's nice about it is that it folds up, reducing its footprint by half, making it a nice travel charger for your iPhone and Apple Watch. It doesn't come with a charging adapter -- which is pretty ridiculous at this price -- although a USB-C-to-Lightning cable is included. You should pair this with a 20-watt USB-C power adapter for fastest charging speeds.

