Best iPhone 13 accessories to supercharge your videos and photos

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are already able to take stunning videos and photos, while the 13 Pro's addition of ProRes shooting and its telephoto lens allows for immense creative options. iPhone shooting isn't just for quick snaps either; the awesome quality means that creative pros the world over are able to legitimately use phones as part of their productions.

And while you can simply walk out your front door with your phone and get some great shots, there are a wealth of accessories you can use that'll help elevate both your videos and photos to new levels.

Here is our list of the best tools to pair with your iPhone to really give your shots a boost. Everything here has been tested by us to make sure it works as well as it's supposed to. If it didn't impress, it didn't make the list.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Camera cages are common tools that let you attach a wide variety of accessories to a DSLR, including lights, microphones, handles and external monitors. SmallRig's new mobile cage offers much the same functionality, but for your iPhone, with multiple mounting points around the edge to attach whatever accessories you need. I've been using the cage with an attached Aperture LED light, PolarPro tripod and Rode microphone (all seen below), which makes for an incredible mobile vlogging rig. SmallRig also offers various attachments of its own, including top and side handles, which help provide stability when you're hand-holding while filming. The cage is solidly built from aluminum, has bayonet lens mounts (see below), and has a convenient clasp for easily slotting your phone in and out.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Anamorphic lenses are normally something you'd find in a professional cinematographer's kit bag. These lenses provide a wider aspect ratio, along with distinctive blue-line lens flares that gives footage a much more filmic quality. Moment's mobile anamorphic lens does exactly that for your iPhone. Clip it on and it'll squeeze your footage into the shorter, wider format that completely transforms the look of the video you can take from your phone. I've absolutely loved the look of my phone footage using the lens and it's a must-have for any budding film producers wanting to up their game with their phone. You'll need to shoot with apps like Filmic Pro that let you "unsqueeze" the footage so it doesn't look all distorted. The lens uses a bayonet mount that attaches to compatible cases, including Moment's own ones or a variety of third-party options, including the SmallRig cage mentioned above.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This USB-C rechargeable LED video light is small enough to fit into the palm of your hand but puts out a huge amount of light. It's great for lighting up your subjects, whether that's for portraits, product photography or macro or to light up yourself if you're vlogging at night. The power output is easily adjustable, as is the color temperature of the light. It also has a variety of creative effects to spice up your production, including simulations of fireworks, lightning, a flickering fireplace or the flashing red and blue of police car lights.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The iPhone 13's built-in image stabilization is already superb, but for an even smoother ride, consider using a dedicated gimbal like DJI's OM 5. It evens out all but the most aggressive movements, allowing you to get smooth tracking footage of you running behind your subject as you film a chase scene. It also has a built-in extendable selfie stick, which not only makes it great for YouTube vloggers, but also allows for more creative angles by holding it up higher, or even flipping it over and having the camera run close to the ground or through grasses.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Recording good audio for your vlogs or your next iPhone-based short film is crucial, and while the iPhone does a decent job of capturing audio, a dedicated microphone will take things to the next level. Rode's VideoMicro shotgun mic can plug into your phone's Lightning port (via an adapter) and provides crystal-clear audio when recording with the standard iPhone camera app or any third-party video app. I love using it on top of my phone for vlogging and the included wind shield is superb for cutting out wind noise when working on location. Alternatively, get a 3.5mm extension cable and you can try using the mic on the end of a boom pole for recording audio in a conversation you're filming.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET At $1,795, industry goliath Profoto's B10 studio flash will be little more than a pipe dream for most. But for those who want to get truly professional lighting on location or in studio using their iPhone, the B10 is second to none. This pro flash is designed primarily for use with DSLRs but can also be used with iPhones and Android phones via the Profoto app. It allows you to get shots with your phone that would simply not be possible to achieve without it. Sure, most pros probably wouldn't consider shooting a major project on just their phone, but it's a potentially great backup in case of camera failure, or simply a lightweight and convenient way to test ideas in the field without hauling bags of gear around.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Having a solid tripod can make all the difference in getting stable, wobble-free video, particularly if you want to put yourself in the frame. PolarPro's Apex Minimalist tripod is a great option for mobile producers, as its compact size means it's easy to chuck into a backpack, but it's burly enough to support bigger cameras should you need to. I love using it for static shots, and for holding my phone up to shoot vlogs while walking around. It comes either with an integrated twist-locking ball head, or as the tripod legs only. I prefer the latter as it allows me to use my own compact ball heads, which are more stable with heavier loads.