Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year for 2021 Peloton's Sex and the City damage control CNET Editors' Choice winners for 2021 Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best holiday gifts under $300 for 2021

From new true-wireless earbuds to a mini massage gun, these are the best tech gifts in the $100 to $300 range this holiday season.

Show more (13 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Are you fortunate enough to be able to splurge on some gifts this holiday season? Good news: We've got a bunch of CNET-approved gift ideas in our gift guide below, all of which are available for under $300 and have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by our editors. You've got lots of options in this price range, where you'll start to see more premium-grade products. From massagers and headphones, to trainers and speakers, here are gifts under $300 that are perfect for Mom, Dad and other loved ones for a special occasion.

Bose SoundLink Flex

Excellent-sounding mini Bluetooth speaker with speakerphone
David Carnoy/CNET

When it launched, Bose made some bold claims about its new SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, particularly its bass performance. But it mostly lives up to the hype and arguably is the best-sounding wireless speaker for its compact size. Available in three color options -- black, white smoke and stone blue (pictured) -- it's equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology to automatically detect the speaker's orientation and deliver optimized sound based on whether upright, hanging or flat on its back. Read our SoundLink Flex review.

$149 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4

Excellent true-wireless earbuds
David Carnoy/CNET

No earbuds are perfect, of course, and not everybody will love the fit of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds or be able to afford their high price. But if you're looking for great-sounding earbuds with great noise canceling, solid voice-calling capabilities and good battery life, these buds check all the boxes. As of Nov. 1, these have dropped from $278 to $248 at most retailers -- the best price to date.

$248 at Walmart
$248 at Best Buy
$248 at Amazon

Theragun Mini

Best mini percussive massager
David Carnoy/CNET

First released in 2020, the 1.5-pound Theragun Mini massager is designed to be portable, easily fitting in a backpack or purse. While it doesn't have quite the power of one of Theragun's full-size devices, it's surprisingly powerful considering how small it is. I've tried larger massage guns in this price range, and it's just as powerful but half the size. The rechargeable battery is rated to last two-and-a-half hours, and a neoprene protective case is included. 

$199 at Therabody

FIND THE PERFECT GIFT

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgaminghomefoodieskids
67 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$925 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
$429 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$329 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods 3
$150 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite 2021
$140 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2

Affordable virtual reality
Scott Stein/CNET

If you want to jump into the world of VR, the Oculus Quest 2 is a great option and the base model now comes with 128GB instead of 64GB for the same price ($299). Oculus Quest 2 provides a sound and cinematic 3D user experience. Last year the Quest 2 was hard to get, but it seems to be readily available this year and we should see some special offers on it around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Read our Oculus Quest 2 review.

Read our Oculus Quest 2 review.

 

$300 at Target

Biolite FirePit Plus

Best portable fire pit
David Carnoy/CNET

The FirePit Plus, made by Brooklyn-based BioLite, weighs under 20 pounds and is built for portability. Measuring 27 by 13 by 15.8 inches, it's relatively long and narrow, making it really good for patio use. However, it holds a little more wood than you'd think, with room for up to four cordwood logs. You can either use it as a standard fire pit or as a backyard grill and it's been upgraded in 2021 with an enamel coating for easier cleaning and a higher-capacity battery for its built-in fan. 

The FirePit Plus has a couple of signature features, one being patented airflow technology. A motorized fan drives air to the fire box. You can also control it using an iOS or Android app on a phone using Bluetooth. A mesh body lets you see flames through the FirePit from any angle. 

In the new 2021 version, battery life has improved by about 20%, with up to 30 hours at the low setting, 14 hours on medium and 7 hours on high. The airflow technology also helps create an almost smoke-free fire, making it suitable as a patio heater. The FirePit Plus' legs fold up when you want to take the grill on the go, plus the pit comes with a handy rain cover. A removable ash tray makes cleaning up easy. 

All in all, this is a compelling little fire pit for someone who doesn't want (or can't have) a permanent pit always eating up patio space.

$188 at Biolite

Comfy cross-trainers

Altra Solstice XT 2
David Carnoy/CNET

Altra shoes are known for their wide toe boxes, which makes them favorites for those with wide feet (or people who just like wide toe boxes). If you're looking to do some virtual workouts with your new Oculus Quest 2 -- or IRL workouts -- the company's Solstice XT 2 shoe is a versatile cross-trainer that can be used for gym sessions or road running. This can be a perfect birthday gift for your gym junkie boyfriend.

Altra says the "caged upper is firmer than the previous model, and the toe reinforcement promotes toe protection." They're also available in white, as well as in a women's version.

$120 at Backcountry

Apple TV 4K (2021)

New Apple 4K streamer
Eli Blumenthal/CNET

After nearly three years, Apple has finally given the Apple TV 4K an upgrade. The new Apple TV 4K costs $179 with 32GB storage or $199 with 64GB.

Along with an upgraded A12 Bionic processor, the biggest upgrade is the all-new Siri remote control. Silver in color instead of the original's black, it features a directional pad at the top (with gesture support), a Siri toggle on the side and a power button for controlling your TV. The new d-pad addresses a lot of the complaints users had with the original remote, with its larger touchpad and lack of directional cues.

$150 at Amazon
$179 at Apple
$180 at Best Buy

Xbox Series S

Next-gen gaming at a friendlier price
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Here's the deal: It's nearly impossible to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X, even a year after their release. But the stepdown Xbox Series S is in stock at some retailers with comparative frequency. Yes, there are caveats: There's no optical disc drive, the resolution is less than true 4K and it only has half the storage as its big brother. But it plays all of the same games, including Halo Infinite. It's a great choice for a lot of gamers.

Read our Microsoft Xbox Series X|S review.

 

$300 at Amazon
$359 at Walmart
$325 at eBay

Beats Fit Pro

Best sports buds for everyday use
David Carnoy/CNET

Hot on the heels of the third-generation AirPods, Apple has another new set of earbuds, this time from its subsidiary audio company, Beats. Technically, the new Beats Fit Pro ($200) aren't AirPods, but they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro. 

Read Beats Fit Pro review.

 

$200 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE

Value Apple smartwatch
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2020

With the arrival of the Apple Watch 7, we should see some intriguing discounts on earlier Apple Watch models, but the SE remains arguably the best value when it comes to Apple smartwatches. It starts around $270 for the 40mm model with GPS and little more than $300 for the larger 44mm model. You can also get it with LTE cellular service.

While it doesn't have some of the extra health features of the Apple Watch 6 and 7, it offers decent performance for those who don't want to spend that much on an Apple Watch.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$329 at Best Buy
$359 at eBay
$330 at Target

Mini HD projector with built-in speaker

HP CC200 with Roku Express and screen bundle
HP

The HP CC200 is a mini LED projector with native 1080p resolution that offers a decent enough picture for the price. It's not the brightest projector (200 lumens), so it works best in a darkened room, but the image is pretty sharp and the projector is easy to set up, but its feet aren't adjustable so you'll have to position it correctly to get a good rectangular image. The built-in speaker provides ample sound (it's not great sound, but good enough) and the projector has a nice look to it, though it doesn't feel premium.

Note that this projector, while portable, does have to be plugged in, and does not have any built-in streaming platforms so you'll need to connect a video streaming device to its HDMI port. If you have one already, great, but HSN is selling the CC200 with a Roku Express ($29) and a simple cloth screen for $260, which is a pretty good deal.

$260 at HSN

Sonos Roam

Sweet-sounding portable smart speaker
Sarah Tew/CNET

Available in white or black for $179, the Roam is currently Sonos' smallest and most affordable speaker (if you don't count those $99 Sonos-compatible Ikea Symfonisk Wi-Fi bookshelf speakers). For its size, it sounds impressive and is equipped with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Even if Dad doesn't have a Sonos system already, this is a good starter speaker and he can use his own money to add more Sonos gear in the future. Read our Sonos Roam review.

$179 at Crutchfield
$179 at Walmart
$150 at Best Buy

Bose Tempo

Sport audio sunglasses
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Dec 2020

If you're looking for the best-sounding pair of audio glasses with the best overall performance -- that includes call quality and battery life -- the Bose Frames Tempo are the one to get. It's ostensibly a sports model designed for runners and bikers, and while it's a little bulky, it stays on your head securely. 

The Tempo offers slightly better sound and battery life than the more traditional-looking Tenor, which is a good choice for a more everyday set of audio sunglasses. The Tempo has better specs all-around, with USB-C charging and larger 22mm drivers. It also delivers up to eight hours of battery life.

Their sound is definitely improved from the original Frames. Bose says the Tempo plays "deeper and louder -- loud enough for cycling at 25 mph -- while still able to hear traffic and your training partners." They're sweat-, weather-, scratch- and shatter-resistant, according to Bose and fit under most protective helmets. (I had no problem using them with a couple of bike helmets.) They also work well for making calls, thanks to a new dual-microphone system. Optional lenses are available for $39 and you can order prescription lenses through Lensabl.

Read our Bose Frames review.

 

$219 at Amazon

Braun Series 7

Premium electric razor
David Carnoy/CNET

Dads secretly want an electric razor even if they've never used one. While many fathers have been spending a lot of time at home these days letting their beards grow out, dad might take more of an interest in shaving if he had a new gadget.

The Braun Series 7 isn't the top-of-the-line Braun (the $250 Series 9 is), it's still in premium territory with a price tag of $30. It can be used dry or wet -- it's fully waterproof -- and comes with beard trimmers, a cleaning dock and a carrying case. Battery life is rated at up to 50 minutes on a full charge and a quick five-minute charge will get you enough juice for a shave. 

$115 at Amazon

Roku Streambar Pro

Best soundbar with built-in streaming video
Sarah Tew/CNET

With a full-fledged 4K HDR Roku streamer built in and a single voice remote controlling everything, this bar makes a thoughtful gift and offers a simple all-in-one audio-video system. Setup is a breeze: Plug it into a TV with a simple HDMI connection. Sound quality is very good for a single bar, and you can add Roku's optional wireless subwoofer for more punch. It also comes with the much-loved Roku remote control. (This model is basically just the Smart Soundbar with an upgraded voice remote.)

Read our Roku Smart Soundbar review.

 

$180 at Amazon

Temperature-controlled beverage

Ember temperature-controlled smart mug (14 ounces)
Sarah Tew/CNET

Ember makes 10-ounce ($100) and 14-ounce versions ($130) of its temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps your hot beverage of choice hot while you sip it over a longer drinking session. While it won't keep your coffee or tea warm for hours, the idea is that you can select your ideal temp via the companion Ember app for iOS or Android and keep your beverage at a high temp during the 30 minutes or so it takes to casually drink it.

I personally prefer the larger 14-ounce version, though it does cost more. A good insulated mug with a top on it will also keep your beverage hot (and they are cheaper), but this Ember mug allows you to drink a cup of joe like you normally would and not sip it through a small hole in the top.

This larger version is available in black or white while the smaller 10-ounce model is available in a variety of color options.

$130 at Best Buy

JBL Charge 5

Beefy portable Bluetooth speaker
Amazon

Available in multiple color options, the latest version of JBL's Charge Bluetooth Speaker delivers improved sound with more bass. It's bigger than your average portable Bluetooth speaker, but it's got some good kick to it and like previous Charge speakers, it has a USB out port that allows you to charge a device like a smartphone. Battery life is rated at up to 20 hours at moderate volume levels. It's fully waterproof and dust-proof.

$180 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

Lightweight and compact earbuds
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods we've been waiting for. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they are missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight buds that are comfortable to wear and offer really good sound. While their noise canceling isn't as good as the AirPods Pro's, they have a transparency mode and are decent for making calls. Ultimately, their fit and sound quality are the strongest selling points -- and they're about $50 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. Prefer full active noise cancellation? Check out the new $200 Beats Fit Pro instead.

$120 at Amazon
$120 at Apple

More gift ideas