A lot of people are on the hunt for quality headphones and earbuds that don't cost too much. We're talking anywhere from $50-$150, with some folks willing to spend more for flagship models from certain brands like Apple, Bose and Sony.

We have lots of best earbuds and headphones lists at CNET that focus on headphones that cost less than $400 -- or even less than $100 -- if you're looking for the best cheap wireless earbuds. But this list is all about high-end wireless headphones and earbuds, which we're seeing more of, especially after Apple released its $549 AirPods Max headphones two years ago.

I can't tell you which of these (if any) are truly worth what they cost, but they're all great headphones and earbuds. Here's a look at our current high-end favorites, all of which I've tried, and in some cases, fully reviewed.

Read more: Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022

David Carnoy/CNET French audio company Focal is known for its high-end speakers and headphones. You might call it the Bowers & Wilkins of France. And now it's finally done what a lot of high-end audio companies have had to do in this age of on-the-go wireless music listening: make active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. Over three years in development, the Bathys cost $799 and feature not only wireless connectivity but a built-in DAC (digital-to-analog converter) for USB wired listening with any computer, smartphone or tablet with USB-C. They are easily one of the best-sounding wireless headphones. Read our Focal Bathys first take.

David Carnoy/CNET The MW75 are Master & Dynamic's best full-size headphones yet. Needless to say, they're pricey at $599; most people will be quite satisfied with the $400 Sony WH-1000XM5, which are lighter and more comfortable, and which deliver best-in-class voice calling and noise canceling. But the MW75's build quality is hard to beat and they offer top-notch sound for a wireless model (I thought they sounded better than Apple's AirPods Max headphones), plus strong voice-calling and noise-canceling performance. With their support for aptX Adaptive, they have additional appeal for Android users, who can get a touch better sound quality with the right setup. But I was also quite happy streaming music with my iPhone 13 Pro using the AAC codec. Read our Master & Dynamic MW75 first take.

David Carnoy/CNET The No. 5909s are premium audio brand Mark Levinson's first headphones. Yes, they're expensive at $999 and probably a wee bit overpriced, but they're excellent. They have a sturdy design without managing to feel hefty on your head (read: they're substantial but not too heavy) and they're comfortable to wear over long periods thanks to their nicely padded (and replaceable) leather-covered earcups and headband. Not only do they feature good noise canceling and excellent sound, but their voice-calling performance is top-notch, making them one of the best noise canceling headphones options on the market. Plus, they have multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can pair them with two devices, such as a computer and a smartphone, simultaneously. The No. 5909 are high-res certified with support for Sony's LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codecs that allow for near-lossless streaming over Bluetooth. Apple's iPhones and iPads don't support those codecs while certain Android devices do. Using the No. 5909 headphones over Bluetooth on my iPhone 13 Pro, it sounded a tad more natural and refined than the AirPods Max (the No. 5909 had a touch more "pure" and accurate sound). I did notice a difference when I paired the No. 5909 to my Google Pixel 4 XL, which has support for LDAC, and using the Qobuz audio streaming service's high-res streaming. Overall, the sound had a little more depth and texture, and there's a touch more sparkle, definition and openness. Read our Mark Levinson No. 5909 review.

David Carnoy/CNET When you have a product that a lot of people love, change can be risky. Such is the case for Sony's WH-1000XM5, the fifth generation of the 1000X series headphones, which were first released in 2016 as the MDR-1000X Wireless and have become increasingly popular as they've improved with each generation. Over the years, Sony has made some tweaks to the design, but nothing as dramatic as what it's done with the WH-1000XM5. Other than the higher $400 price tag ($50 more than the WH-1000XM4), most of those changes are good, and Sony's made some dramatic improvements with voice-calling performance as well as better noise canceling and a more refined sound. Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review. You're receiving price alerts for Sony WH-1000XM5

David Carnoy/CNET Available in three color options (gray, blue and black), Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones offer some significant improvements over the first-generation version. Not only are these headphones more comfortable -- they tip the scales at 307 grams -- but they sound better and have better noise-canceling and voice-calling performance with improved noise reduction. I don't necessarily think they're a better option than the lighter and more comfortable Sony WH-1000XM5. But the PX7 S2 certainly looks and feels luxurious with its sturdy design, and it delivers good sound with better voice-calling performance thanks to an upgraded microphone setup. Bowers & Wilkins is also releasing a step-up model, the PX8, that features even better sound but costs $699. Read our Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 first take. You're receiving price alerts for Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2

David Carnoy/CNET Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay EX buds are the company's best true-wireless earbuds yet. They feature a comfortable, secure fit (except perhaps for those with smaller ears), top-notch build quality, great sound, good noise canceling and improved voice-calling performance over B&O's EQ buds, with three microphones in each earbud they help with reducing background noise while picking up your voice. While they're out of most people's price range, they're arguably the best earbuds out there with stems and offer superior sound to the AirPods Pro with better clarity, deeper more powerful bass and richer, more accurate sound. Battery life is rated at 6 hours at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on and there's an extra 14 hours of juice in the brushed aluminum charging case (wireless charging is supported). The buds have an IP57 water-resistance rating, which makes them waterproof and dust-resistant. They feature Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can connect to two devices at the same time, such as a computer and smartphone. You can use a single bud independently and the earbuds have ear-detection sensors so your music pauses when you remove them from your ears. The buds support AptX Adaptive for devices like Android smartphones that support Bluetooth streaming with the AptX HD audio codec (AAC is also supported). They're available in the gold tone pictured as well as a graphite color.

David Carnoy/CNET Yes, they're expensive, but the AirPods Max deliver richer, more detailed sound than lower-priced competitors from Bose and Sony. They also feature arguably the best noise canceling on the market along with premium build quality and Apple's virtual surround spatial audio feature for video watching. While they're heavy, they manage to be surprisingly comfortable, though I did have to adjust the mesh canopy headband to sit a little more forward on my head to get a comfortable secure fit when I was out walking with them. They should fit most heads well, but there will be exceptions. Read our Apple AirPods Max review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Max (Silver)