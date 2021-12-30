Best Garmin deals: Save on fitness trackers, smartwatches and more

Deal Savings Price









New Year's is right around the corner, and many retailers are offering discounts to help fight those post-holiday blues. Right now you can snag new tech from Garmin to carry with you into 2022 so that you can track all your fitness and health resolutions and meet your goals over the coming months. Garmin has a host of deals right now, including up to $150 off select smartwatches. You can view all their deals for the New Year (and the new you) below:

Right now Garmin is also offering free ground shipping on orders of $25 or more, and if you spend $499 or more, you'll get free second-day shipping. Whether you need a fitness tracker, a GPS bike computer or something else altogether, Garmin is probably offering a deal right now. We've gone ahead and pulled a few of our favorites from the sale, which you can check out below.

Smartwatch Deals

Lexy Savvides/CNET This GPS smartwatch features advanced health monitoring of your heart rate, heart rate variability and blood oxygen saturation, as well as tracking of energy levels, stress, daily fluid intake, sleep quality and more. There are even animated, on-screen workouts and more than 25 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps like walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf and more. The battery lasts up to 11 days on a full charge and you'll be able to receive texts and emails on your watch when you pair it with a compatible smartphone. You can use music apps on your watch, too. Sync the watch with the Garmin Connect app to keep all your health and fitness information in one place.

Lexy Savvides/CNET This device shares many of the same tracking and health features as the other Venu models, but the battery only lasts 6 days on a full charge and features a smaller case than the Venu 2. Even so, this is still a great choice for most people and it comes in at a cheaper price point.

Vivoactive 4/4S Series: $200 Save $150 Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET This watch features 8 days of battery life off a single charge and boasts many of the features of the Veru series, though it does lack some of the heart monitoring tech available on the other models.

Garmin The Forerunner series has a lot of different features depending on which model you select, but if you're a runner, these are optimal for training. There are more models available below, but we wanted to highlight the Forerunner 945, the premium GPS running and triathlon smartwatch with music as it is exceptionally durable and offers the most features.

Bike GPS Deals

Garmin This mapping GPS allows you to see your stats, track your performance and strive to beat your best time. The 66mm display is easy to read and it gives plenty of insight into how your body responds to training. If you have an e-bike, there are features that show the status if it's compatible. And you can track farther rides, getting up to 20 hours of riding per charge.