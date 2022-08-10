How to Preorder Samsung's New Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space.

The $230 earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio.

Preorders for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro start Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Now playing: Watch this: Watch Samsung Introduce Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Buds 2 Pro are available in three colors: black, white and Bora Purple.