How to Preorder Samsung's New Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung announces its latest earbuds during its Unpacked event.
Nelson Aguilar
Nelson Aguilar
Nelson Aguilar is an LA-based tech writer and graduate of UCLA. With more than a decade of experience, he covers iPhone, Android, Windows 11 and Mac and writes on privacy and security, cryptocurrency and NFT trends.
The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are now available for preorder.
Richard Peterson/CNET
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space.
The $230 earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio.
Preorders for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro start Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Now playing:Watch this:
Watch Samsung Introduce Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
4:36
The Buds 2 Pro are available in three colors: black, white and Bora Purple.