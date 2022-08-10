Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Blog Samsung Unpacked: How to Watch New Wordle Strategy Nest vs. Ecobee Thermostat Best Deals Under $25 Fitness Supplements Laptops for High School Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED TV
How to Preorder Samsung's New Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung announces its latest earbuds during its Unpacked event.

Nelson Aguilar headshot
Nelson Aguilar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2
The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are now available for preorder.
Richard Peterson/CNET

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. 

The $230 earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio.

Preorders for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro start Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Now playing: Watch this: Watch Samsung Introduce Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
4:36

The Buds 2 Pro are available in three colors: black, white and Bora Purple.

Samsung

Get $75 trade-in credit with any Galaxy Buds.

If you preorder before the Aug. 26 launch, you can get $75 in trade-in credit, a free wireless charger and $30 credit.

$230 at Samsung

