Best Eco-Friendly iPhone 13 Cases

With companies making an effort to manufacture products out of recycled or biodegradable materials, eco-friendly iPhone 13 cases continue to proliferate at a rapid pace. Some of these cases are made out of recycled plastic while others are completely constructed with plant-based materials that are fully biodegradable.

Eco cases can look and feel slightly different from standard thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU, cases, but most people probably won't realize you're using an eco-friendly case unless you tell them. Many offer good drop protection and all the cases on this list are compatible with wireless chargers. A few have MagSafe options.

David Carnoy/CNET Incipio's Organicore cases are made with 100% compostable and biodegradable materials and also have eco-friendly packaging. Organicore cases offer 8-foot drop protection and are available in three color options: charcoal (pictured), natural and blue. It feels similar to a firm plastic case and has a slight bit of grip to it. It also seems pretty protective and has raised edges to help protect your screen in the event you drop your phone face down.

ZWM Yes, ZWM stands for zero waste movement and its slim iPhone cases are made from renewable organic material that are completely biodegradable. The company says it's also "climate neutral," planting one new tree for every phone case sold. ZWM cases come in a variety of color options and are some of the more attractive looking eco cases I've tried.

Nimble I've previously featured Nimble's translucent Disc cases that are made out recycled compact discs. Its Spotlight case for iPhone 13 is the company's latest eco case. It's kind of funky looking -- yes, it spotlights its recycled nature -- and even though it's pretty slim, it does offer good drop protection, with a 15 -foot rating. Nimble says it's made from 72% recycled materials, including recycled polycarbonate, TPU, silicone, and old plastic phone cases. It's available in 3 color options.

David Carnoy/CNET Casetify launched its Ultra Compostable Cases for the iPhone 12 and now has plenty of eye-catching designs for the iPhone 13. This eco model has 6.6-foot drop protection and is made with the 100% compostable, plant-based material. Casetify also says the packaging is made of 100% sustainable, recycled and compostable materials including eco-friendly, nontoxic ink made from soybeans. The case has a raised edge design to protect your screen in the event of fall and is available in seven color options. The price is high at $55-$60, but the case is customizable with personalization and prints.

Casetify Re/Casetify is Casetify's line of eco cases that are made of recycled materials, including old, discarded phone cases, manufacturing scraps and plant derived bio-plastics. They come in a variety of color and print options ranging in price from $60 to $75 for models that include MagSafe.

Amazon This is the only case on the list I haven't yet tried, but the Amazon user reviews for it are positive and it costs around $14. Inbeage says its case is built from 100% biodegradable plant-based biopolymers and harvested plants, including wheat straw and bamboo fiber. It fully covers your phone and has raised edges, so that should help with any face-down drops. It's available in six color options. Inbeage also sells a Fabric Bio Case for even less (around $13). It also has decent reviews but doesn't seem as durable as this case.

David Carnoy/CNET Lifeproof's Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic (85% of it anyway). It's attractively designed but I wouldn't call it super tough -- it isn't enclosed at the bottom and has 6-foot drop protection. It comes in four colors, including gambit green, which I like. (If you're going to get a "green" case, it might as well be green.)

David Carnoy/CNET KerfCase has been making handmade wooden cases for a while, and its new Plywood case is not only more durable but less expensive than some, starting at $50, with 6-foot drop protection and a limited lifetime repair warranty. I like it better than other cases made of wood that I've tried. It's also worth noting that Apple's MagSafe charger will stick to the back of it, and KerfCase sells matching charging docks for the Apple MagSafe charger (yes, it's an accessory for an accessory).

