Best early Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available now: Sony, Bose, Jabra and more

Deal Savings Price

























Show more (10 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday has become more of a sweeping concept spanning multiple weeks rather than an actual single-day sale. Sure, you might find a few low-price deals on the actual Black Friday, but in many cases the discounts you see in the weeks leading up to Black Friday -- and in the days following it -- are arguably just as good or better. That means you can find bargains on some of our favorite headphones right now.

Note that I've only included headphones on sale that are recommendable. Also, prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

This story was published earlier, and has been updated.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's WF-1000XM4 may not fit everybody's ears equally well, but if they do fit, they're a fantastic set of true-wireless earbuds. Both their sound and noise-canceling capacity are excellent, and their performance as a headset for making calls is significantly improved over the earlier WF-1000XM3. However, they're normally expensive at $280, and due to high demand after their release this year, they haven't really gone on sale (they occasionally sell for $10 off). But Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers now have them discounted to $248 -- that's $32 off their list price for a limited time. The buds are available in two color options -- black and silver (more like a sand color). As I said, they're the best-sounding true-wireless buds. While they fit my ears well -- and should fit the majority of ears well -- they are a little bit on the bigger side, so they may not work for some people with smaller ears. Both Amazon and Best Buy have good return policies, however, if they don't work for your ears. Read our full review of the WF-1000XM4.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E With Apple releasing the new AirPods 3rd Generation and Beats Fit Pro, we should see regular sales on the AirPods Pro this holiday season. Note that there's an updated version of the AirPods Pro that, like the AirPods 3, includes MagSafe wireless charging (it's a minor upgrade, but if you have Apple's MagSafe charger -- or another magnetic wireless charger -- the AirPods Pro will stick to it). Since both the older and upgraded models are the same price right now, just make sure you get the one that's MagSafe compatible. You might as well. Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.

Amazon E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are once again on sale for $248, matching their low price for the year. That deal returns to Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy. Their list price is $350, but this is the second time in the last two weeks that the headphones have hit this price, and I expect the WH-1000XM4 will regularly be on sale this holiday buying season. Note that the WH-1000XM4) were released last summer and probably won't get an upgrade until next summer. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling, so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Juan Garzon / CNET Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live were arguably the most innovative new true wireless earbuds of 2020. Like the standard AirPods, they have an open design so you don't jam an ear tip into your ear. They're comfortable to wear and fit my ears more securely than the AirPods. These wireless buds are discrete and basically sit flush with your ear, which reduces wind-noise while biking. I regularly use them for running and biking, and they're great for sporting activities if they fit your ears well. But one warning: Some people won't get a secure fit, so buy them from a retailer that has a good return policy. They deliver good sound and work well as a headset for making calls, with good background noise reduction so callers can hear you clearly even when you're in noisier environments. While they feature active noise canceling, it's mild compared with the noise canceling in earbuds that have a noise-isolating design. In other words, buy them for their design and sound, not their noise-canceling features. Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's QuietComfort 35 II has been around for a few years, but Bose keeps selling these popular headphones even after the release of the new QuietComfort 45 (the Bose Headphones 700 remain the flagship noise-canceling model in its line). This is just about the lowest price we've seen for it. Read our QuietComfort 35 II review.

Jabra Released in mid-2020, the Jabra Elite 45h was essentially billed as the best pair of on-ear headphones for the money. While there's nothing terribly fancy about them, they're one of the best on-ear headphone values right now, with good sound quality, a sturdy design and comfortable fit (for on-ear headphones, anyway). Additionally, these Bluetooth on-ear headphones perform well as a headset for making calls and include a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the headphones so you don't talk too loudly. Battery life is also good.

Sony Sony's new entry-level C500 earbuds were released just a few weeks ago. Now they're already on sale in white at Amazon for $78 or $32 off their $100 list price for a limited time. They have been as low as $68 in a one-day flash sale. While the C500's design sensibility has more in common with the high-end WF-1000XM4 than their predecessor, the WF-XB700 Extra Bass, the C500 is not a noise-canceling model and is pretty basic as far as earbuds go, with no ear-detection sensors or transparency mode. But the buds are compact, lightweight, fit comfortably and sound good for an entry-level model. Read our Sony C500 first take.

Sony The WH-CH710N is Sony's entry-level noise-canceling headphones. At their list price of $200, they're grossly overpriced, but a lot more compelling at $78. The set's sound and noise-canceling features are a big step below what you get with the WH-1000XM4, but these are overall competent headphones that are fairly lightweight and comfortable to wear. In other words, this pair is far from the best but a good choice if you can't afford something higher-end. No carrying case is included.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they're back down to $90, or $30 off their list price of $120. That's not quite their all-time lowest price. On Amazon Prime Day this year, they hit $80. But it's still a good deal for a solid set of noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa capabilities. They're available in black or white. Note that if you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to $110. That model normally sells for $140, so again you're looking at $30 off. I thought the Echo Buds 2 offered some welcome improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise cancellation. They also fit comfortably and are decent for making calls. Read our Echo Buds 2 review.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Available in four color options, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 noise-canceling headphones hew more closely to the newer Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live, both of which have eye-catching glossy curved designs and the same compact charging case as this new model. In fact, it's the Buds 2's design and fit -- they're 15% smaller and 20% lighter than the Buds Plus -- that make them a potentially more likable alternative to the slightly better-sounding Buds Pro. Like the Buds Pro, the Buds 2 are equipped with active noise-isolating earbuds. That means all the latest Galaxy Buds models now feature some form of active noise canceling, though it's slight with the Buds Live, which have an open design sans ear tips. While the Buds 2 look more like shrunken versions of the Buds Pro, I found them more akin to the Buds Live in that they barely stick out of your ears and are fairly discreet. Because they sit more flush with your ears -- and have that curved design -- they also pick up less wind noise. They're IPX2 sweat-resistant. Read our Galaxy Buds 2 review.

The Jabra Elite 75t earned a CNET Editors' Choice award a couple years ago. Jabra recently released its Elite 7 Pro buds ($200), so now we're seeing the Elite 75t nicely discounted in all color options.

David Carnoy/CNET The Momentum True Wireless II remain Sennheiser's flagship true-wireless earbuds. But shortly after the release of the CX ($130), Sennheiser's second-generation midrange buds, the company has followed up with the CX Plus, which adds noise canceling for $50 more ($180). They look nearly identical to the standard CX buds but have a glossy black finish on the bud's exterior touch-sensitive surface. Cosmetically, they're more akin to the older and slightly larger CX400BT. I like the CX for the money and the CX Plus deliver the same excellent sound while rounding out the feature set with active noise canceling and a transparency mode. Battery life is rated at up to eight hours at moderate volume levels and these are splash-proof, with an IPX4 rating. They do stick out of your ears a fair bit. The noise canceling isn't quite as good as the Sony WF-1000XM4's noise canceling, but I thought it was quite effective and headset performance was also decent, though not necessarily stellar. These are all-around solid noise-canceling earbuds that can count sound quality as their biggest strength. Also on sale: Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds ($100 -- save $30)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless II ($200 -- save $100)

Sennheiser PXC-550 II ($160 -- save $190)

Sennheiser 450BT ($100 -- save $100)

Bose E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The second-generation Bose Frames haven't really seen any discounts since their release (the previous versions have been on sale). Now the Tempo, Tenor and Soprano are all $30 off or $220. The Tempo has the biggest drivers and delivers the best sound, but it is a sport model. I use it for biking and running. Read our Bose Frames review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro, which have been out for a few years, list for $250 but have recently dipped to $150 (and even less in some colors), their lowest price yet. With Beats' new Fit Pro buds arriving (read our review), we should see the Powerbeats Pro regularly on sale. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.