Best Buy's New Year's savings event offers deals on a ton of tech

New year, new you, new tech. With the holiday season winding down, it's time to treat yourself to anything still on your wish list. As retailers get ready to close out the year, Best Buy is ringing in 2022 with new tech, offering big savings across the store. You can check out the entire selection here:

With so many items on sale, finding the best deals can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. That's why we've gone through Best Buy's New Year's savings event and rounded up a list of our favorites. Take a look below, and note that some of these are also available at Amazon and elsewhere.

Google Smart thermostats are incredibly useful and can help save you money on your heating and cooling bill. Earlier this year, Google announced some stylish new Nest Thermostats, and right now they're 23% off. They come in silver, dark gray and rose gold, so you can pick the one that matches your home the best. Getting it set up doesn't require much experience. However, if you aren't comfortable turning off the power and replacing your existing thermostat, you'll want to contact a professional to install it. Once you set it up, you can adjust the temperature from anywhere and program it.

Roku Take one of our favorite media streamers and throw in a pair of headphones that allows for private listening (great for late night binging sessions), and that's the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Headphone Edition. It's got excellent 4K and HDR support, and access to every major streaming service.

Samsung Looking for a tablet, but you're not an Apple person? This tablet features a large 12-inch display with 2,560x1,600 resolution that provides sharp images for streaming movies and games, and makes projects for work or play easy. The 128GB storage allows plenty of room to save files and store more apps. It operates on the Android 11 system and is compatible with other Android devices. This tablet comes with an S Pen for note-taking or sketching.

Ninja The Ninja DualBrew is designed to give you the feel of a coffeehouse in your own home. It has K-cup compatibility and a frother, and features four brew styles: classic, rich, over ice and specialty, with either grounds or pods. There is also an independent hot water system you can use to dispense water for tea, cocoa, oatmeal or soup.

Chris Monroe/CNET Manage everything from your schedule to your smart home with this all-new edition of the Echo Show 5 with Alexa. You can control compatible devices like cameras, lights and more using your voice. It also allows you to set alarms and timers, check your calendar and the news, stream music and TV, make video calls and more. The smart display can double as a digital frame as well.

More great deals: