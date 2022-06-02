Best Buy Wearable Sale: Options from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung and More

The month of June is in full swing, and we're counting down the days until Father's Day. Although you only have a few weeks left before June 19, you still have time to find a thoughtful, budget-friendly gift for your dad or father figure in your life.

If you're looking to buy your dad a smartwatch for Father's Day, this Best Buy is the place to go. Starting now and running through June 19, Best Buy is selling discounted smartwatches from Samsung and Fitbit that will fit any budget. And, for your convenience, we've compiled a list of all the best deals so that you can start shopping for the best gift for your dad right away.

Best Buy Samsung's 46mm LTE Galaxy Watch features a touchscreen, water resistance up to 164 feet and sensors for monitoring vital signs, including blood oxygen levels and heart rate. This was originally priced at $430, but it was reduced to $380, saving you $50.

More Galaxy Watch 4 deals for $50 off







Save $30 on Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth









Best Buy The Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch has a touchscreen and is compatible with Android and iOS. It has a battery life of 120 hours and measures health productivity, including sleep quality, steps taken as well as calories burned. And with water resistance of up to 164 feet, you can even track your distance in the water with no issues.

More Garmin smartwatches on sale up to $200 off















Best Buy The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fitness tracker that works with both Android and iOS to monitor calories burned, steps taken and is touchscreen compatible. Plus, it's water resistant up to 164 feet and has a long battery life with up to 144 hours of use. This fitness watch is just $120, $30 off from its original price.

More Versa 2 for $30 off









Save $20 on Charge 5









Save $60 on Versa 3





Save $100 on Sense







Save $20 on Inspire 2