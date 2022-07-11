Best Buy Has a Fantastic Apple Earbuds Deals Right Now (With a Small Catch)

Best Buy has several headphones and earbuds on sale as part of its , including the and the . Those are pretty good prices, but the deals that stood out to me were for a trio of Geek Squad Certified refurbished Apple earbud models. You can pick up the black version of the ($110 off their list price) or the black ($100 off their list price). And finally the AirPods Pro are $130 ($40 off what they would cost , where they are currently ). Those only come in white, of course.

Not everybody is comfortable buying refurbished products, especially earbuds, but I've bought several refurbished items from Best Buy and haven't been disappointed. You have 15 days to return the earbuds if you don't like them and you get a 90-day warranty. They may or may not arrive in their original box and most don't show any signs of being a "used" product.

We have full reviews of the Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro and Apple AirPods Pro, all of which feature active noise cancellation. As with all in-ear noise-isolating earbuds, I can't tell you which, if any of these, will fit your ears perfectly, but I'd say the best value of the three is the Beats Fit Pro, which earned a CNET Editors Choice Award last year.

