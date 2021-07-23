Best Buy Black Friday in July 2021 sale: Here are the best deals

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale 2021 is underway and ends Sunday at 11.59 p.m. CT. It's nothing like Amazon's Prime Day or even Best Buy's true Black Friday sale, but there are a handful of decent deals to be had. Here's a quick look at the ones that caught our eyes.
Amazon's latest HD 10 Fire tablet is on sale for $80 for the 32GB version, which is a nice bargain for Amazon's best tablet. The step-up HD 10 Plus, which adds wireless charging and another GB of RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), is $110. That's also a $70 savings.
These are the lowest prices to date for the new Fire HD 10 models, including Kids versions.
Amazon's Fire Stick 4K streaming stick is on sale for just $25. That's also matches the low price for this product.
This is an older version of Dyson's excellent cordless vaccum that's also designed to deal with pet hair. For reference, the newer V10 Animal is $500. The recent low price on Amazon for this vac is $250, so $230 represents a good deal.
This is the lowest price yet on the Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 14-inch touch-screen laptop. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 4000 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1,920x1,080 full HD screen. That's a decent price for a touch-screen laptop with these specs
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage in either space gray or green is $99 off vs. the Apple Store price, matching its lowest price ever (Amazon also has the iPad Air on sale for the same price). For a lot of people, 64GB SSD of storage isn't enough. and will fill up fast. Thankfully, the 256GB model is also on sale for $99 off.
This is the lowest price we've seen for the Keurig's Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. The standard black version was on sale recently for the same price.
Apple's premium over-ear noise-canceling headphones were on sale the other day for $455. They remain on sale but are now $480. That's a $69 savings.