The Apple Watch Series 6, Galaxy Watch 3, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Sense are sophisticated smartwatches that can do everything from keep an eye on your overall health and wellbeing to take calls on your wrist. But if you're just looking for a basic smartwatch that won't break the bank, you're often left scouring Amazon or Wish listing to find the best deals. I've spent a week testing out three budget alternatives to help you find the best budget smartwatches under $100.

The best thing about these three smartwatch models is that they work across all kinds of phones and are compatible with iOS and Android. They also have step, calorie, sleep and activity tracking, GPS, touchscreens, are water resistant and have a heart rate monitor. They can act as a remote control for music playback from Android smartphones, too.

You can find my full impressions and reviews of each of these Android smartwatches in the video below, or read on for the cheat sheet.

Here are three of the best cheap smartwatch options under $100, in order of least to most expensive.

Lexy Savvides/CNET In addition to the basics that I listed before, this cheap smartwatch displays smart notification from your android device like the others can as well, and has a sleep monitor. In fact I found this budget smartwatch had the most accurate sleep tracking of the three watches in this comparison Its 1.3-inch color display is decent, but doesn't get as bright as one of the other watches on this list. Plus you only get four watch faces to choose from. The ID205L tracks eight workout types -- walking, running, cycling, climbing, yoga, treadmill cardio, hiking and stationary biking -- and can sync your fitness tracking data with Apple Health. To track distance during an outdoor workout, you'll need to take your phone with you as this watch has connected GPS, rather than onboard GPS. The battery lasts for up to 10 days with regular use, which can be extended to 30 days if you keep it in standby mode.

Lexy Savvides/CNET This budget smartwatch proves that looks can be deceiving, because the $65 price tag doesn't match its premium exterior and smart features. NDur's smartwatch has a sleek metal frame and comfortable strap, and the 1.4-inch color touchscreen was the brightest of the watches I tested for this. It's easy enough to see in direct sunlight. It can track seven workout types: walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball and football. It has connected GPS like the Fitbit Charge 4, meaning you'll need your phone on hand to track distance and see your workout route mapped. Sleep tracking doesn't seem to be as accurate, however, as it thought I was sleeping while I was sitting on the couch watching TV and doing the dishes before bed. But it is the only one out of these smartwatches that monitors blood oxygen levels, or SpO2 on the spot. It can even monitor blood pressure with on-demand reading. That said, be aware that the notifications from this watch's app sensors are not medically cleared and should never be used to replace a medical device or to determine whether or not to seek treatment. The battery lasts for around seven days of continued use.

Lexy Savvides/CNET The priciest smartwatch on this list doesn't have as many features as its pricier sibling, the Amazfit GTS, but for it's here for good reason. Its 1.3-inch TFT touchscreen stays on at all times, similar to the Apple Watch Series 6, Galaxy Watch 3, TicWatch Pro, and Fitbit's Inspire and Sense watches, so you won't have to raise your wrist every time you want the time. The touchscreen doesn't look as premium as more expensive watches, but this watch does have a backlight. The Bip S also has built-in GPS, so you can leave your phone behind when you're out for a run or another outdoor workout. It has the most robust exercise tracking, too, with support for 10 workout types: running, cycling, elliptical, treadmill cardio, walking, spin, weights/freestyle, yoga, indoor/outdoor swimming. It also automatically pauses your workout when it detects you haven't moved for a while. This affordable smartwatch has the biggest selection of watch faces to choose from, plus the option to customize some of the metrics displayed -- like weather, activity tracking or heart rate monitoring. As for battery life, the company claims the Bip S can get up to 40 days of use on standby. But with regular use, including a few GPS workouts, you're more likely to get 15 days between charges. Read our Amazfit Bip S review.

