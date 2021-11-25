Best Black Friday wireless headphone deals from Sony, Bose, Beats and more

Deal Savings Price





















































Show more (24 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Fridayhas already started and there are some great deals to be had on a wide variety of wireless headphones. You'll find great savings on Apple's AirPods Pro along with great discounts from Sony, Bose, Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, JBL, Jabra and even Google.

We've rounded up our best picks of the deals available right now. In some cases, you can get up to 50% off some models and you can even get some great models for less than $100. Some of these deals will end after Black Friday, but many should continue on through Cyber Monday and beyond.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate and some deals may expire quickly.

Read more: Best headphones for 2021

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Read Beats Studio Buds review.

Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday 2020. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $180 and $200. Right now, the new model -- with the MagSafe case -- is available for $159 at Walmart and Amazon, a new all-time low. Note that at Amazon, you get an extra $15 off at checkout: It's listed in green under the larger red price. If you don't see "Save $15 at checkout," the deal's expired.

David Carnoy/CNET The Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling on-ear headphones have returned to their low price of $99 at Walmart. They've only briefly hit this price before and typically sell for closer to $170. This deal is going fast and will probably expire soon.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has been sporadically discounting its second-gen Echo Buds and they're now down to their lowest price yet: $90. That's $50 off their list price of $120. That's $10 less than what they hit on Amazon Prime Day and it's a very good deal for a solid set of noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa capabilities. They're available in black or white. Note that if you want a wireless charging case, the price ticks up to $90. That model normally sells for $140, so again you're looking at $50 off for that model as well. I thought the Echo Buds 2 offered some welcome improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise cancellation. They also fit comfortably and are decent for making calls. Read our Echo Buds 2 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has Apple's newest AirPods, the AirPods 3, on sale for just $155. That's $24 less than the Apple Store and other retailers. Note that at Amazon, you get an extra $15 off at checkout -- it's listed in green under the larger red price. If you don't see "Save $15 at checkout," the deal has expired. The AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at this price.

David Carnoy/CNET Released back in September for $329, Bose's brand-new QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are now on sale for a limited time for $279, their lowest price to date. That's a $50 savings. The QuietComfort 45 look similar to their comfy predecessor, the QuietComfort 35, and sound pretty similar too. But they do have some small design upgrades, including USB-C charging and, more importantly, better noise canceling (possibly the best out there right now) and improved voice-calling performance.

David Carnoy/CNET If you get a tight seal (three different sized ear tips are included), 1More's ComfoBuds Pro not only sounds good but also performs well as a headset for making calls, with three microphones in each earbud. There's a touch of presence boost in the treble and the bass packs good punch, which gives these a dynamic sound profile (they're not laid-back) and they play loud for those looking for that. $60 is their lowest price to date. You can toggle between two levels of noise cancellation (as well as "off") using the touch controls -- and there's a pass-through transparency mode and a wind noise-reduction mode. You can also toggle through all of those modes using the companion app for iOS and Android. Battery life is rated at six hours with noise canceling on and eight with it off. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water-resistance, which means they're splash-proof, the same as the AirPods Pro. In short, if can't afford the AirPods Pro, the 1More ComfoBuds Pro is a good budget alternative. Note that 1More also makes an open version of the ComfoBuds, which is similar to the standard AirPods and costs less. This Pro version is better.

David Carnoy/CNET Known for their secure fit, decent sound and durability, Jaybird's Vista 2 buds have a couple of key upgrades missing from the original: active noise canceling and a transparency mode called SurroundSense. The latter allows you to hear the outside world, an important safety feature for runners and bikers. Jaybird has added some fabric to the outside of the buds. The company says this helps cut down on wind noise (think of the fabric as a dampener), but I wouldn't say it cuts it down as much as advertised, particularly when biking. There's an ear-detection sensor, so your music automatically pauses when you take the buds out of your ears, and these have an IPX68 water-resistance rating, which means they're both dust-proof and fully waterproof. Jaybird says they're also sweat-proof, crush-proof and drop-proof. And the compact case is now splash-proof and dust-resistant, with an IP54 rating. They sound quite good once you tweak the EQ settings to your liking, but their sound quality isn't quite up to the level of some other premium earbuds in the $200 price range. Their noise canceling, transparency mode and voice-calling are decent but unspectacular (the AirPods perform better in all departments). But if you're buying these, you're buying them for the secure fit and durability. They may not be a good value at $200, but at $130, they're an enticing deal. The original Jaybird Vista buds are also on sale -- they're $100 ($50 off). They hit that price last year.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's WF-1000XM4 may not fit everybody's ears equally well, but if they do fit, they're a fantastic set of true-wireless earbuds. Both their sound and noise-canceling capacity are excellent, and their performance as a headset for making calls is significantly improved over the earlier WF-1000XM3. However, they're normally expensive at $280, and due to high demand after their release this year, they haven't really gone on sale (they occasionally sell for $10 off). But Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers now have them discounted to $248 -- that's $32 off their list price for a limited time. The buds are available in two colors -- black and silver (more like a sand color). As I said, they're the best-sounding true-wireless buds. While they fit my ears well -- and should fit the majority of ears well -- they are a little bit on the bigger side, so they may not work for some people with smaller ears. Both Amazon and Best Buy have good return policies, however, if they don't work for your ears. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

David Carnoy/CNET JBL has a few new true-wireless noise-canceling earbuds for 2021, including the Reflect Mini NC and Club Pro Plus. However, the flagship Tour Pro Plus are clearly the best of the bunch and among the best sounding true-wireless earbuds, with clean, dynamic, well-balanced sound with powerful bass and a relatively wide soundstage. Noise canceling and call quality are also quite decent. They list for $200, which is pretty expensive, but they're on sale for $100 for a limited time. They made CNET's best-sounding wireless earbuds list and their main drawback is that, like some other buds on that list, they're somewhat bulbous and do stick out of your ears a bit (alas, better sounding earbuds tend to be larger). But I found them pretty comfortable and got a secure fit with the largest ear tips. They're IPX4 splash-resistant and have a battery life rating of six hours with noise canceling on and eight hours with it off, at moderate volume levels. They offer pretty solid voice-calling performance, though it's not quite up to the level of the AirPods Pro. At $200, it's hard for them to compete against such models as the AirPods Pro and the new Beats Fit Pro, particularly if you're an iPhone user. But they're certainly more enticing at $100.

David Carnoy/CNET Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are kind of unusual, in that they're new but not exactly an upgrade. They look and sound very similar to last year's Pixel Buds 2, which debuted at $179 but are now selling for less. However, instead of getting new features -- like active noise canceling -- they've actually lost a few. Why? The "A" stands for affordability: They list for $100 and now are on sale for $80, their lowest price to date. That new lower price is the real story here, making these a bona fide true-wireless value, particularly for Android users. And the integrated stabilizer arcs (aka sport fins) help keep the buds securely in your ears during sporting activities. Read our Pixel Buds A-Series review.

Jabra Released in mid-2020, the Jabra Elite 45h was essentially billed as the best pair of on-ear headphones for the money. While there's nothing terribly fancy about them, they're one of the best on-ear headphone values right now, with good sound quality, a sturdy design and comfortable fit (for on-ear headphones, anyway). Additionally, these Bluetooth on-ear headphones perform well as a headset for making calls and include a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the headphones so you don't talk too loudly. Battery life is also good.

Amazon E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are once again on sale for $248, matching their low price for the year. That deal returns to Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy. Their list price is $350, but this is the second time in the last two weeks that the headphones have hit this price, and I expect the WH-1000XM4 will regularly be on sale this holiday buying season. Note that the WH-1000XM4 was released last summer and probably won't get an upgrade until next summer. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling. That Bose model has been on sale for $279. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

David Carnoy/CNET The WH-XB910N is the step-down model from the WH-1000XM4. It's an Extra Bass model, so it does have a preponderance of bass. I liked the previous version, the XB900N, and it was a decent deal when it went on sale for $150, which is what XB910N is priced at now. This updated version looks the same but offers improved noise canceling and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, so you can pair it with your smartphone and computer simultaneously. It also supports Sony's LDAC audio codec. While improved, the noise canceling isn't quite up to the level of the WH-1000XM4. And the WH-XB910N doesn't have some of that model's extra features, such as Speak to Chat, wearing detection sensors and Sony's Precise Voice Pickup technology. However, it does have a Quick Attention Mode that allows you to put your hand over the ear cup to go from noise canceling to an ambient-aware transparency mode. Also, these headphones now come with a hard case like the WH-1000XM4. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours at moderate volume levels -- that's the same as what you get from the WH-1000XM4.

The Jabra Elite 75t earned a CNET Editors' Choice award a couple years ago. Jabra recently released its Elite 7 Pro buds ($200), so now we're seeing the Elite 75t nicely discounted in all colors. The slightly more rugged Elite Active 75t buds, now $100, are also on sale.

David Carnoy/CNET Apple's AirPods Max headphones are back down to their low price of $430 in blue. Amazon also has the silver and black versions on sale for $440. The other colors do not get the extra $39 discount. Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

David Carnoy/CNET Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds have some of the best noise canceling out there. They also sound good. And once again, they're being significantly discounted. Several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Bose, have the QuietComfort Buds on sale for $199, matching last month's low price. Recently, Bose released a substantial firmware update for the earbuds, adding "full transparency with dynamic noise reduction, new modes for specific activities, Spotify Tap integration, audio controls, easier device switching -- and more." So the buds have been improving over time. The biggest downside to the buds is that they're a little beefy and stick out of your ears. However, a lot of people, including me, love the fit of Bose's StayHear ear tips. Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review. You can also get some limited-time discounts on a few other Bose earbuds and headphones, though the deal on the QuietComfort Earbuds is arguably the best of the bunch. Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $199 (save $100)

Bose Sport Earbuds: $149 (save $30)

Sony Sony's new entry-level C500 earbuds were released just a few weeks ago. Now they're already on sale in white at Amazon for $78 or $32 off their $100 list price for a limited time. They have been as low as $68 in a one-day flash sale. While the C500's design sensibility has more in common with the high-end WF-1000XM4 than their predecessor, the WF-XB700 Extra Bass, the C500 is not a noise-canceling model and is pretty basic as far as earbuds go, with no ear-detection sensors or transparency mode. But the buds are compact, lightweight, fit comfortably and sound good for an entry-level model. Read our Sony C500 first take.

Earfun I was a fan of Earfun's earlier Free Pro earbuds, which offer good sound for around $50 and have little sport fins that help keep them in your ears securely. Now Earfun has released the Earfun Free Pro 2 buds with aluminum alloy caps, improved noise canceling and a couple of extra microphones that help boost voice-calling performance. They list for $80 but after you click the 10% instant discount coupon on their Amazon product page and then add the code EFANCFP6 (extra 20% off) at checkout, the price goes to $56 before tax (that's $24 off). The code EFANCFP6 is good through Dec. 10. Just remember to apply it at checkout. I used the Free Pro 2 for a few days and they deliver good sound for their modest price, with decent clarity and deep but well-defined bass. They produce relatively big, open sound. They don't have such extra features as an ear-detection sensor so your music automatically pauses when you take one or both buds out of your ears, or an app that allows you to update their firmware. But they're lightweight, should fit most ears well and have decent noise canceling along with a transparency mode (it's not as good as the AirPods Pro's transparency mode, which is hard to beat). They also charge wirelessly and are rated for up to six hours of battery life.

David Carnoy/CNET The Momentum True Wireless II remains Sennheiser's flagship true-wireless earbuds. But shortly after the release of the CX ($130), Sennheiser's second-generation midrange buds, the company has followed up with the CX Plus, which adds noise canceling for $50 more ($180). They look nearly identical to the standard CX buds but have a glossy black finish on the buds' exterior touch-sensitive surface. Cosmetically, they're more akin to the older and slightly larger CX400BT. I like the CX for the money and the CX Plus delivers the same excellent sound while rounding out the feature set with active noise canceling and a transparency mode. Battery life is rated at up to eight hours at moderate volume levels and these are splash-proof, with an IPX4 rating. They do stick out of your ears a fair bit. The noise canceling isn't quite as good as the Sony WF-1000XM4's noise canceling, but I thought it was quite effective and headset performance was also decent, though not necessarily stellar. These are all-around solid noise-canceling earbuds that can count sound quality as their biggest strength. Also on sale: Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds: $100 (save $30)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless II: $200 (save $100)

Lexy Savvides/CNET Available in four colors, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 noise-canceling headphones hew more closely to the newer Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live, both of which have eye-catching glossy curved designs and the same compact charging case as this new model. In fact, it's the Buds 2's design and fit -- they're 15% smaller and 20% lighter than the Buds Plus -- that make them a potentially more likable alternative to the slightly better-sounding Buds Pro. Like the Buds Pro, the Buds 2 are equipped with active noise-isolating earbuds. That means all the latest Galaxy Buds models now feature some form of active noise canceling, though it's slight with the Buds Live, which have an open design sans ear tips. While the Buds 2 look more like shrunken versions of the Buds Pro, I found them more akin to the Buds Live in that they barely stick out of your ears and are fairly discrete. Because they sit more flush with your ears -- and have that curved design -- they also pick up less wind noise. They're IPX2 sweat-resistant. Read our Galaxy Buds 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's QuietComfort 35 II have been around for a few years, but Bose keeps selling these popular headphones even after the release of the new QuietComfort 45 (the Bose Headphones 700 remain the flagship noise-canceling model in its line). Its price recently has been ping-ponging between $199 and $179. Read our QuietComfort 35 II review.

David Carnoy/CNET While Jabra has released its new Elite 7 Pro earbuds, which feature a new, smaller design, the Elite 85t technically remain the company's flagship earbuds. They've been on sale before for $170 but haven't dipped to as low as $150. They do feature very good sound and call quality along with multipoint Bluetooth pairing so you can simultaneously pair them to your phone and computer. Read our Jabra Elite 85t review.

Juan Garzon/CNET Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live were arguably the most innovative new true wireless earbuds of 2020. Like the standard AirPods, they have an open design so you don't jam an ear tip into your ear. They're comfortable to wear and fit my ears more securely than the AirPods. These wireless buds are discreet and basically sit flush with your ear, which reduces wind-noise while biking. I regularly use them for running and biking, and they're great for sporting activities if they fit your ears well. But one warning: Some people won't get a secure fit, so buy them from a retailer that has a good return policy. They deliver good sound and work well as a headset for making calls, with good background noise reduction so callers can hear you clearly even when you're in noisier environments. While they feature active noise canceling, it's mild compared with the noise canceling in earbuds that have a noise-isolating design. In other words, buy them for their design and sound, not their noise-canceling features. Read our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro, which have been out for a few years, list for $250 but have recently dipped to $150 (and even less in some colors), their lowest price yet. With Beats' new Fit Pro buds arriving (read our review), we should see the Powerbeats Pro regularly on sale. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

Bose E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The second-generation Bose Frames haven't really seen any discounts since their release (the previous versions have been on sale). Now the Tempo, Tenor and Soprano are all $30 off or $220. The Tempo has the biggest drivers and delivers the best sound, but it is a sport model. I use it for biking and running. Read our Bose Frames review.

Sony The WH-CH710N is Sony's entry-level noise-canceling headphones. At their list price of $200, they're grossly overpriced, but a lot more compelling at $78. The set's sound and noise-canceling features are a big step below what you get with the WH-1000XM4, but these are overall competent headphones that are fairly lightweight and comfortable to wear. In other words, this pair is far from the best but a good choice if you can't afford something higher-end. No carrying case is included.

Expired deals

These headphones were on sale recently at these prices. We expect that some of these deals will return in the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphone is a few years old and has sporadically been nicely discounted, though not always in all colors. The black version is currently $300 at Amazon. We could see that price dip lower in the coming weeks, but we may have to see the sale on the QuietComfort 45 end before we see even deeper discounts. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.