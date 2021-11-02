The best Black Friday 2021 deals so far

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Your calendar is not lying to you, Black Friday is almost here. Every major retailer has started publishing lists of what you can expect to see on sale once the virtual and physical doors open, in many cases already called Black Friday deals. As the seasonal chaos grows, we're going to keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to, and keeping a central list of the best options here.

Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear.

Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we have found so far.

David Carnoy/CNET These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

More great headphone deals:

(save $69 versus Apple Store)



(save $80)



(save $102)



(save $100 in select colors)



(save $80)



Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.

David Katzmaier/CNET For a long time, Vizio has been a preferred brand for affordable televisions. With the M-Series boasting quantum 4K UHD and HDR10 Plus, you'd be hard-pressed to find a TV with better picture quality in this price range. Read David Katzmaier's Vizio M7-Series review here.

More great TV deals:

(save $126)



(save $200)



(save $152)



Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a 256GB SSD and a dazzling 12.3-inch touch screen, the Surface Pro 7 gives you the best features of both a laptop and a tablet. While the Surface Pro 8 recently stepped onto the scene, at $800 this previous model still delivers a pretty unbeatable value. https://www.cnet.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-7-review/.

More great tablet deals:

(save $45)



(save $50)

(save $70)

(save $40)

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.

KitchenAid Featuring a bowl-lift design, the Pro Series stand mixer is ideal for dense doughs and for handling high-volume batches. And with 10 optional power attachments, from pasta makers to food grinders, this stand mixer can easily become the centerpiece of your kitchen.

More great kitchen and home deals:

(save $100)



(save $60)



(save $61)



(save $30)



(save $100)



More great Black Friday deals

