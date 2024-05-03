Best Beats Headphones and Earbuds for 2024

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

What are the best Beats headphones?

Beats was acquired by Apple in 2014, but it still maintains its own distinct branding and iconic designs. In its early days, audiophiles rightly looked down upon the sound quality of Beats headphones, which served up a preponderance of bass that lacked definition. But Beats headphones and earbuds have come a long way in terms of sound quality, and they now sound quite respectable and also offer very good noise-canceling and voice-calling performance. You can argue over which Beats models are the best, but if I had to choose, I'd say the Studio Pro and Fit Pro are probably its top headphones and earbuds respectively.

I've tested and reviewed just about every Beats model released in the last 15 years. These are my current favorites. I'll update this list as more Beats headphones are released, including the just announced Beats Solo Buds that are due to ship in June (I haven't tested those yet). Note that while some Beats headphones and earbuds have certain features that are exclusive to Apple users, there is an Beats app for Android and the company has made a big effort to market its products to Android users.

Best Beats headphones and earbuds of 2024

$350 at Apple $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy Pros Improved sound quality, ANC and ear pad design

Very good voice-calling performance

Spatial audio with head tracking for Apple users

USB-C audio Cons No Apple H2 chip

No ear-detection sensors

No major design changes except for case Battery Life Up to 24 hours (ANC on) and 40 hours (ANC off) Noise Canceling Yes Multipoint Partial (Android only) Headphone Type Over-ear Water Resistant No IP rating $350 at Apple Best Beats over-ear headphones Beats Studio Pro $350 at Apple $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy Love 'em or hate 'em, Beats Studio headphones are among the most popular headphones of all time, launching as wired headphones back in 2008. This is the fourth generation of them, and they carry the same list price as their predecessor and look very similar on the outside but have some big changes on the inside that make them significantly better headphones. I'm tempted to describe them as more affordable plastic versions of the AirPods Max. However, that's not quite accurate due to a choice in chipsets and one notable missing feature. But read our full review to find out what makes these very good headphones, albeit with some caveats.

$199 at Amazon Pros Lightweight design with integrated wingtip that fits securely

Very good sound and noise canceling

Powered by Apple's H1 chip Cons No wireless charging

No enhanced My Find with proximity view (only standard Find My) Battery Life Up to 6 hours (ANC on) and 7 hours (ANC off) Noise Canceling Yes Multipoint Yes Headphone Type In-ear Water Resistant Yes (IPX4 splashproof) $199 at Amazon Best Beats sports buds for everyday use Beats Fit Pro $199 at Amazon While the Beats Fit Pro technically aren't AirPods, they're built on the same tech platform as the original AirPods Pro (the AirPods Pro 2 have an upgraded H2 chip). Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds and new-for-2023 Studio Buds Plus, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted.

$130 at Amazon Pros Lightweight and discrete, they fit comfortably with upgraded performance all-around (voice-calling is good now)

Android friendly (iOS users get hands-free Siri)

Improved battery life Cons Missing: wireless charging, spatial audio with head tracking and in-ear detection sensor Battery Life Up to 6 hours (ANC on) and 9 hours (ANC off) Noise Canceling Yes Multipoint Partial (Android only) Headphone Type In-ear Water Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- splashproof) $130 at Amazon Top wireless earbuds from Beats Beats Studio Buds Plus $130 at Amazon Alas, for those of you who bought the original Beats Studio Buds, which remain on the market for now, I'm sorry to report that these new Plus buds are significantly improved, with better sound, noise canceling and battery life. Additionally, they now deliver top-notch voice-calling performance. The transparent version is getting a lot of attention (who doesn't like transparent electronics?), but the big changes are on the inside. Beats says 95% of the components are new and improved, and the buds' "acoustic architecture" has been revised. The speaker drivers remain the same, but the Studio Buds Plus are powered by a new, more powerful custom chipset and have three new microphones in each bud, which are three times larger and more sensitive than the ones found in the Beats Studio Buds.

$200 at Amazon Pros Improved sound and voice-calling performance

Strong battery life

USB-C audio

Spatial audio with head tracking for Apple users

Android compatible Cons No active noise canceling

No ear-detection sensors Battery Life Rated up to 50 hours Noise Canceling No Multipoint Partial (Android only) Headphone Type On-ear Water Resistant No IP rating $200 at Amazon Best Beats on-ear headphones Beats Solo 4 $200 at Amazon In a nutshell, the Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones have pretty much the same look on the outside as the 3s, but some notable improvements on the inside bump their performance by about 25% to 30% when it comes to sound quality, battery life and voice-calling. Would I pay $200 for them? No, I wouldn't. But if you look at what's happened with the Studio Pro's pricing -- they're sporadically discounted to $200 or $150 off their list price and even dropped to $180 for Prime Day -- the Solo 4s won't always be $200. I'm certain we'll see them fairly soon for what the Solo 3s now cost, which is around $130. They make a lot more sense at that price, particularly if you're looking for a more compact on-ear headphone and don't need active noise canceling.

$50 at Amazon Pros Price is right

Improved sound, voice calling and battery life

Rock-solid wireless connection

Auto-pause magnetic buds

Easy pairing with Apple devices

Android app for Android users Cons They have wires

No carrying pouch included

No official water-resistance (no IPX certification)

Ear tips don't have integrated wings to lock buds in your ears. Battery Life Up to 12 hours Noise Canceling No Mutlipoint No Headphone Type Neckband-style wireless earbuds Water Resistant No IP rating $50 at Amazon Best budget Beats headpphones Beats Flex $50 at Amazon Yes, these are "wired wireless" earbuds -- with a cable connecting the left and right earbud, but they're also the most affordable wireless Apple headphones you can buy (Beats is a subsidiary of Apple). Equipped with Apple's older W1 chip, not the H1 found in the AirPods 3rd Generation, AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro, they don't have such extra features as spatial audio. However, they sound good and work well for making voice calls. Some people like the concept of neckband-style wireless earbuds. You can leave the earbuds dangling from around your neck, wearing them like a pendant. Gone is the fear of losing an AirPod by dropping it. Going from listening to not listening to the earbuds requires simply lifting them to your ears -- or pulling them out. And forget about having to drop them in a charging case when you're not using them.

Other Beats headphones and earbuds we tested Beats Studio Buds: The Studio Buds were once a good value, but the Studio Buds Plus offer significant improvements, so we tend to recommend that newer model. The cheaper Solo Buds also offer superior sound to the standard Studio Buds. These are worth considering only if you see them substantially discounted. Beats Powerbeats Pro: A lot of people like the Powerbeats Pro and you still see many people wearing them. They remain good ear hook-style buds, but they're rather pricey for earbuds that have been on the market for several years. Beats Solo Pro: The Solo Pro were a more premium version of standard Beats Solo headphones and featured active noise canceling. But they were too expensive ($300 list) and were discontinued in late 2021.

Factors to consider when choosing noise-canceling headphones Budget Before anything else, you'll want to figure out how much you're willing to spend on new ANC headphones. The quality of value-priced noise canceling headphones continues to improve, so you can find good affordable headphones for less than $100. But the premium models, which offer better build quality and performance, tend to cost $200 or more -- sometimes much more. Fit (comfort) It's key that the headphones you buy fit your head well. They should offer a comfortable fit that's snug yet not too snug. Ideally, you want headphones you can wear over the course of a day with minimal breaks. Durability You want headphones that hold up well over time, so look for models that we note have sturdy build quality. Maximize performance and features for your budget You want the best-sounding headphones with the best noise-canceling, call quality, and features for whatever you're able to spend. Return policy It's critical to buy your headphones at a retailer that has a good return policy, in case you have buyer's remorse. Some people who are having trouble deciding between two models sometimes buy both, try them out for a few days, and then return one.