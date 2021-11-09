Best Beats headphone deals right now start at just $50

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

While Beats is owned by Apple and isn't quite the force that it once was in the world of headphones, it's managed to retain an identity of its own while sharing Apple's engineering resources and some of the same technological DNA found in Apple's AirPods. Frankly, that's all led to better-sounding and better-built Beats headphones. Although Beats headphones aren't cheap, they often sell at a discount. And now that Apple has apparently culled the lineup and discontinued several models, the buying choices are a bit more straightforward than before. Here's a look at the best deals right now on Beats headphones.

David Carnoy/CNET Geared toward both iOS and Android users, the Beats Studio Buds are missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight buds that are comfortable to wear and offer very good sound. While their noise canceling isn't as good as the AirPods Pro's they do have a transparency mode and they're decent for making calls. Ultimately, their fit and sound quality are their strongest selling points -- and they are about $50 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. The lowest price we've seen for these is $125 and we wouldn't be surprised to see them dip even lower now that the Beats Fit Pro buds have arrived (they have the H1 chip). Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

David Carnoy/CNET With Apple apparently discontinuing the Beats Solo Pro, they showed up in Target's early Black Friday deals at the new low price of $100 -- in black and pink -- and Amazon matched those prices. They're still discounted now at some retailers, with a low price of $150. The Solo Pro are among the best on-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones and feature Apple's H1 chip that enables several nifty features for Apple devices. However, these headphones don't have the dynamic head-tracking required for Apple's spatial audio feature while watching TV and movies -- only the AirPods Pro, third-gen AirPods, AirPods Max and new Beats Fit Pro have head-tracking. These support spatial audio for music listening, and while they're way overpriced at their list price of $300, they're more attractive at half that price -- or less. Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro, which have been out for a few years, list for $250 but have recently dipped to $150 (and even less in some colors), their lowest price yet. With Beats' new Fit Pro buds arriving (read our review), we should see the Powerbeats Pro regularly on sale.

David Carnoy/CNET The Powerbeats 4 are essentially the Powerbeats Pro with a wire between them. Some people like having the wire so they can let the buds dangle from their neck when they don't have them in their ears. You can find them at a nice discount these days. Read our Powerbeats 4 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' neckband-style Flex earbuds are Apple's most affordable wireless headphones. They started out with a list price of $50, then got discounted to $40. Blame component shortages or supply chain issues, but their list price shot up to $70. You can now get them for $50, which is technically a $20 discount, but it's still $10 more than the best price we saw earlier this year. Read our Beats Flex review.

David Carnoy/CNET Technically, the new Beats Fit Pro ($200) aren't AirPods, but they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro. Read our Beats Fit Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET First released in 2016, the Beats Solo3 predates the Solo Pro and has the W1 chip instead of the H1 chip. While it's wireless, unlike the Solo Pro, it's missing noise canceling. That said, it's one of the most popular Beats models ever made and often gets discounted to $100. Read our Beats Solo3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Studio3 Wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones were released back in 2018. They're good headphones, but they're more than three years old. They're currently on sale for as low as $170, and we may see that price sustained through Black Friday season. I'd like to see them hit $150 or less. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Beats' entry-level EP wired headphones are a surprisingly good listening experience -- and value. The list price is $130, but you can find it online for closer to $90 and sometimes less. The EP is an on-ear model that isn't as swanky as Beats' somewhat forgotten on-ear Mixr, as well as the over-ear Executive and Pro models. But thanks to its reinforced metal frame, it reminds me of low-frills versions of those headphones. By low-frills, I mean it isn't incredibly flashy and it doesn't fold up or fold flat for travel (it has no hinges). The Ep is clean and open-sounding, particularly for an on-ear headphone, and there's enough treble detail to give them some sparkle. (In other words, they're not incredibly dynamic.) The bass is a little accentuated -- this is Beats after all -- but it's not bloated or boomy. There's enough bass here to satisfy a low-end audiophile headphone lover but not so much to turn off someone who's looking for a more balanced, neutral-sound quality in a headphone. Read our Beats EP review.