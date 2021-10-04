Best AT&T phones of 2021: Apple, Samsung and more compared

The race to the top of the mobile phone market has brought fantastic handsets from companies that continue to chase the leaders that are many people's top choices, like Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple's iPhones. From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone companies are innovating and evolving faster than ever, unveiling solutions to problems that we didn't even know existed. And all this competition benefits us, giving us many excellent phones to choose from, and at a number of different prices. That means you need to go into the process of choosing a new phone with a solid strategy, one that ensure that you get a device with all of the apps, tools, data and media specifics that you want from your device. If that seems a little overwhelming, don't worry -- we've simplified it all for you. Read on to learn more about the best AT&T phone for you and your smartphone needs, as well as our tips for how to buy a new phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Starting at $700, the iPhone 11 is the best midtier model Apple has ever made. Customers love it, too. Its cameras have an excellent new Night Mode and an ultrawide-angle camera adds extra detail in photos. You're going to want to share every picture you take of your dog, dinner and everything else all over social media. Video is fantastic, too, so it's time to start pursuing your most artsy ideas! Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The refined, feature-packed Note 10 Plus closes the gap with rival phones. This top-of-the-line phone was made for people who want the best Android data experience there is. It has a killer 6.8-inch screen, an all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. The Note 10 Plus seriously excels in all the areas a cell phone should. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Though the Moto G6 Play came out last year and it doesn't have the most powerful specs, the phone is incredibly affordable at just $180. Its 4,000-mAh battery also lasted an impressively long time during our lab tests -- 15 hours and 16 minutes. While it might not be the fanciest phone with the most data on this list, it's a great deal and definitely delivers. Read our Motorola Moto G6 Play review.

Angela Lang/CNET As the most wallet-friendly Galaxy S10 phone, the Galaxy S10E has a lot to offer its users. It's a smaller phone, which is great for people looking for a small grip, it has a superfast Snapdragon 855 chipset and good battery life. It can also share that all-important battery by wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read our Samsung Galaxy S10E review.

Josh Miller/CNET The LG V40 from 2018 has five cameras that give you a variety of photography options -- ideal for those who live to share images from their day-to-day lives on social media. The phone has a brilliant 6.4-inch screen, and it's still comfortable to hold. It's also water resistant, has expandable memory and a headphone jack (a rarity these days). Read our LG V40 ThinQ review.