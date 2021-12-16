Best Apple Watch deals: Series 7 models at lowest prices yet

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Now is a great time to pick up an Apple Watch Series 7, and just in time for the holidays. Both the 41mm and 44mm models are selling at $50 discounts at Amazon -- the lowest prices we've seen yet. And you can also save $50 on the midrange Watch SE at either Amazon or Target.

Apple Watch models are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

The is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend.

We'll update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices. Some products may have inventory in some localities but not others.

Apple The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. The 41mm model in green or blue is $50 off -- that's the biggest discount we've seen yet for it. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Scott Stein/CNET You can also save $50 on the larger, 45mm Series 7 in green, blue, black and Product Red.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5 but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. You can get it at a $50 discount at Amazon right now in black or starlight. Read our Apple Watch SE review.