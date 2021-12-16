Omicron update Jorts the cat Melania Trump launches NFT platform Spider-Man: No Way Home review Station Eleven review PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple Watch deals: Series 7 models at lowest prices yet

Apple's flagship wearable is $50 off right now at Amazon, and you can also save $50 on the lower-cost Watch SE.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Now is a great time to pick up an Apple Watch Series 7, and just in time for the holidays. Both the 41mm and 44mm models are selling at $50 discounts at Amazon -- the lowest prices we've seen yet. And you can also save $50 on the midrange Watch SE at either Amazon or Target.

Apple Watch models are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle

The Watch Series 3 is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend

We'll update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices. Some products may have inventory in some localities but not others.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $349

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Apple

The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. The 41mm model in green or blue is $50 off -- that's the biggest discount we've seen yet for it.

Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

 

$349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $379

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

You can also save $50 on the larger, 45mm Series 7 in green, blue, black and Product Red.

$379 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $229

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2020

The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5 but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. You can get it at a $50 discount at Amazon right now in black or starlight.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$229 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (44mm): $260

Save $50 vs. Apple Store
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's Apple Watch discounts end before you get to the larger 44mm Watch SE model. You can save $50 on this model at Target, however, in Space Gray.

$260 at Target
Cyber Monday 2021