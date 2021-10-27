Best Apple Watch deals: Save $55 on a Series 6

It's a period of change for the Apple Watch line right now. The new Apple Watch Series 7 model is slowly shipping to users around the world, while the Series 6 was officially discontinued to make way for it. If you're looking for bargains, then the best one we're currently seeing is at Amazon, where you can save up to $55 on the Series 6 compared with the Series 7. Smaller savings are available for the midrange Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch models new and old are designed, of course, to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Note that the is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend.

We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new

Apple The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. Pricing for the Series 7 starts at $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm model. The $10 discount we saw earlier this month at Amazon is no longer available. Ship dates from either Apple or Amazon are still about a month out -- late November to mid-December.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. Right now, the 40mm model with a blue band is $9 off at Amazon -- the only discount we're seeing for it right now. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Angela Lang/CNET There are no discounts to be found currently on the larger 44mm Watch SE model, which is selling for its $309 list price at Amazon, Walmart and other outlets.

Apple The Series 6 was just officially discontinued by Apple to make way for the newer Series 7. But here's the thing: This one is still a great smartwatch and it's still available at a nice discount from official Apple retailers like Walmart and Amazon as they clear out existing inventory. In addition to an always-on display and EKG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). You'll find more substantial savings on used Series 6 models on Amazon, but the biggest discount if you want to buy new is $52 off for the Product Red model. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.