Best Apple Watch deals: Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE, $50 on Series 6

It's a period of change for the Apple Watch line right now. The new Series 7 model arrives on Friday, October 15, while the Series 6 was just officially discontinued to make way for it. But if you're looking for bargains, the best one we're currently seeing is at Amazon, where at least one version of the midrange Apple Watch SE is $30 off. All of them, of course, are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Note that the is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend.

We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. Right now, the 40mm silver version is $30 off at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Apple The Series 6 was just officially discontinued by Apple to make way for the newer Series 7. But here's the thing: This one is still a great smartwatch, and it's still available at a nice discount from official Apple retailers like Walmart and Amazon as they clear out existing inventory. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 off at Walmart in black, blue and Product Red.

Angela Lang/CNET You can save $10 at Amazon on the larger 44mm Watch SE model in pink, which carries a $309 list price.