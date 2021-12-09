CNET names best tech products of 2021 Bill Gates on 2021 Biden sets end date for gas-powered car purchases Holiday gift guide 2021: Our top picks PS5 restock tracker
Best Apple Watch deals: Save $20 on Series 7, $50 on Series 6, $39 on Watch SE

The Series 6 isn't Apple's newest watch, but it still has a lot to offer -- especially at a $50 discount.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but deals on Apple Watches remain. Discounts are slim on the new Apple Watch Series 7 right now but no slimmer than they were last month -- you can save $20 compared to typical prices at the Apple Store. And you can get last year's Apple Watch Series 6 at a $50 discount right now, which is the same discount offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Apple Watch Series 6 lacks the Series 7's larger screen and faster charging, but it still comes with an always-on display and advanced health features. Lastly, you can save $39 on the midrange Watch SE.

Apple Watch models new and old are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle

The Watch Series 3 is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend

We'll update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices. Some products may have inventory in some localities but not others.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $379

Save $20 vs. Apple Store
Apple

The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. The 41mm model in green is $20 off, and you can save $19 on other color choices at Amazon.

Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

 

$379 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $409

Save $20 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

You can also save $20 on the larger, 45mm Series 7 in green. The Product Red version is $19 off, and the black model is $14 off right now.

$409 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): $349

Save $50 vs. Series 7
Apple

The Series 6 was just officially discontinued by Apple to make way for the newer Series 7. But here's the thing: The Series 6 is still a great smartwatch and it's still available at a nice discount from official Apple retailers like Walmart and Amazon as they clear out existing inventory. In addition to an always-on display and EKG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). It's out of stock nearly everywhere. Walmart lists a $50 discount for the white and Product Red models, but they aren't available to order online -- you'll need to check for availability in your area. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$349 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $379

Save $50 vs. Series 7
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is also out of stock nearly everywhere but is $50 off in Product Red at Walmart.

$379 at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $240

Save $39 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2020

The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5 but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. You can get it at a $39 discount at Amazon right now in black or white.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$240 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (44mm): $309

No discounts currently available
Angela Lang/CNET

The discounts have disappeared for the larger 44mm Watch SE model.

$309 at Apple
