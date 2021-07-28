Best Apple Watch deals: Save $134 on the Series 6 at Amazon

Deal Savings Price







Apple's hugely popular smartwatch works seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications to better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Right now, you can save $134 -- $80 initially and an extra $54 at checkout -- on the current Series 6 at Amazon, albeit just the Product Red version. Other color options for the Series 6 are discounted by $50, which -- historically speaking -- is a really good price. And there are some smaller discounts at Amazon and Walmart for the Apple Watch SE.

We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Apple The latest Apple Watch is on sale with an $80 discount at Amazon on the 40mm Product Red model. Two other color choices -- blue and silver -- are discounted by $50 or so. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can save a substantial $134 on the larger 44mm Series 6 Product Red model at Amazon. It's being offered with an $80 discount up front, plus an additional $54 at checkout.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. The best deal we're seeing right now for the 40mm size is $30 off at Amazon in silver. Read our Apple Watch SE review.