Best Cyber Monday deals still available COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO Apple Music Awards PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals still available: Save $100 on Series 6, $40 on Watch SE

The Series 6 isn't Apple's newest watch, but it still has a lot to offer -- especially at a $100 discount.

Show more (1 item)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone but deals on Apple Watches remain. Discounts are slim on the new Apple Watch Series 7 right now but no slimmer than they were last Friday or on Monday -- you can save $20 compared to typical prices at the Apple Store. And you can get last year's Apple Watch Series 6 at a $100 discount right now, which is actually double the discount offered on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The Apple Watch Series 6 lacks the Series 7's larger screen and faster charging, but it still comes with an always-on display and advanced health features. Lastly, you can save $40 on the midrange Watch SE.

Apple Watch models new and old are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle

The Watch Series 3 is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend

We'll update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices. Some products may have inventory in some localities but not others.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $379

Save $20 vs. Apple Store
Apple

The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. The only discount we're seeing for the 41mm model is a $19 price break in green at Amazon.

Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

 

$379 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $410

Save $19 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

You can also save $19 on the larger, 45mm Series 7 in the Product Red version. That's the only deal we see right now for it.

$410 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): $299

Save $100 vs. Series 7
Apple

The Series 6 was just officially discontinued by Apple to make way for the newer Series 7. But here's the thing: The Series 6 is still a great smartwatch and it's still available at a nice discount from official Apple retailers like Walmart and Amazon as they clear out existing inventory. In addition to an always-on display and EKG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). It's out of stock nearly everywhere, but Best Buy has the navy blue model in stock and at a sweet $100 discount. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$299 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $329

Save $100 vs. Series 7
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 off at Amazon in Product Red and $100 off in white at Walmart.

$329 at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $239

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2020

The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. You can get it at a $40 discount at Amazon right now.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$239 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (44mm): $309

No discounts currently available
Angela Lang/CNET

The discounts have disappeared for the larger 44mm Watch SE model.

$309 at Apple
Cyber Monday 2021