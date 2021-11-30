Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals still available: Save $100 on Series 6, $40 on Watch SE

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone but deals on Apple Watches remain. Discounts are slim on the new Apple Watch Series 7 right now but no slimmer than they were last Friday or on Monday -- you can save $20 compared to typical prices at the Apple Store. And you can get last year's Apple Watch Series 6 at a $100 discount right now, which is actually double the discount offered on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The Apple Watch Series 6 lacks the Series 7's larger screen and faster charging, but it still comes with an always-on display and advanced health features. Lastly, you can save $40 on the midrange Watch SE.

Apple Watch models new and old are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

The is also on sale right now, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend.

We'll update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices. Some products may have inventory in some localities but not others.

Apple The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. The only discount we're seeing for the 41mm model is a $19 price break in green at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Scott Stein/CNET You can also save $19 on the larger, 45mm Series 7 in the Product Red version. That's the only deal we see right now for it.

Apple The Series 6 was just officially discontinued by Apple to make way for the newer Series 7. But here's the thing: The Series 6 is still a great smartwatch and it's still available at a nice discount from official Apple retailers like Walmart and Amazon as they clear out existing inventory. In addition to an always-on display and EKG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). It's out of stock nearly everywhere, but Best Buy has the navy blue model in stock and at a sweet $100 discount. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is $50 off at Amazon in Product Red and $100 off in white at Walmart.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. You can get it at a $40 discount at Amazon right now. Read our Apple Watch SE review.