Best AirPods deals right now: AirPods Max off all-time lows, Staples in-store deal on AirPods Pro

Deal Savings Price







We could see rumored third-generation AirPods announced as soon as September. In the meantime, though, we're focusing on discounts available on currently available Apple headphones. That includes a new in-store Staples deal on the AirPods Pro ($179 through July 31). The high-end AirPods Max have dipped as low as $449 in recent days ($100 savings), but otherwise, the AirPods Pro and standard AirPods are both hovering at nice discounts, albeit above their best prices ever -- see our handy chart below.

Note that all of these headphones are compatible with Apple's new spatial audio features, but none of them will deliver the maximum quality of Apple's upcoming lossless audio format, which is too rich for the current Bluetooth wireless standard to handle. We update this story frequently to reflect current pricing.

AirPods pricing 2021 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods Pro $249 $179 (in-store), $190 (online) $169 AirPods $159 $119 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $150 $130 AirPods Max $549 $479 $449

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $190 and $200. Now through July 31, you can also snag these at Staples for $179 (in-store only). The bottom line: The closer you can find these to $190 (or less), the better. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. Amazon returned to that price early on Prime Day, but has now bumped it up to around $120. That's not quite the steal a hundred bucks is, but it's still a welcome discount. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods with the wireless charging case was briefly down to $130, which was very close to what you'd typically pay for the standard AirPods with a wired charging case. Now that their price is back up to $150, you're looking at a $30 to $50 bump from the AirPods with the wired case. It's debatable whether it's worth spending the extra dough, but that price still represents a $49 discount from the Apple Store price.