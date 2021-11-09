Best AirPods deals before Black Friday: $89 AirPods 2 coming soon, AirPods Max and Pro off earlier lows

Deal Savings Price









AirPods are once again at the top of a lot of holiday wishlists, but the landscape for Apple headphones has changed drastically over the past few weeks, as we approach Black Friday. Here's what's new and notable in the world of AirPods.

The AirPods 3 were released in October (alongside new MacBook Pros). The new $200 true-wireless headphones include a case that's compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging, and they offer better sound quality than the older AirPods 2 , which remain in the line for a suggested price of $129.

Long story short, Apple now has three true wireless headphones competing in the $180 to $200 range, plus an older entry-level AirPods model that will be selling for as low as $89 ahead of Black Friday. Except for those baseline AirPods, all of the other ones listed above are compatible with Apple's new spatial audio features, but none of them will deliver the maximum quality of Apple's upcoming lossless audio format, which is too rich for the current Bluetooth wireless standard to handle.

AirPods pricing 2021 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods 2 $129 $119 $89 (soon) AirPods Pro 2021 $249 $200 $169 AirPods 3 $179 $175 $175 Beats Fit Pro $199 $199 $199 AirPods Max $549 $479 $429

We update this story frequently to reflect current pricing.

In 2020, the entry-level AirPods hit $99 during Black Friday sales at Walmart. This year, Walmart is raising the bar and promising they'll hit $89 starting Nov. 10. In the meantime, they're selling for around $120. Read our AirPods review.

David Carnoy/CNET The newest 2021 AirPods deliver better sound quality than their predecessors while maintaining an open design. Because they're brand new, we haven't seen any serious discounts yet. Read our AirPods 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday 2020. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $180 and $200. Right now, the new model -- with the MagSafe case -- is available for $200 at Amazon. The bottom line: The closer you can find these to $190 (or less), the better. Read our AirPods Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET The newest Beats headphones aren't AirPods, but -- except for lacking a case with wireless charging -- they pretty much pack most of features found on the AirPods Pro into a sportier design, available in multiple color options. You should definitely check these out before buying the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro at nearly the same price. Read our Beats Fit Pro review.