Where to find the best prices on AirPods right now

While the all-time best prices have come and gone, you can still find AirPods for less than you'd pay at the Apple store, if you know where to look.

The holiday shopping frenzy brought a whirlwind of sales on AirPods, with deals and availability coming and going by the minute. Now that the dust has begun to settle, prices have generally stabilized. At most retailers, you'll still get a healthy discount from what you'd pay at the Apple Store, but you'll generally be paying more than you did during the best sales of November and December 2021. Here are the best prices you can find on AirPods right now, along with the best prices to date for comparison:

AirPods pricing 2022

Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price
AirPods 2 $129 $120 $89
AirPods Pro 2021 $249 $197 $159
AirPods 3 $179 $169 $150
AirPods Max $549 $449 $429

The list above is the full line-up for Apple wireless headphones as of early 2022. But this list doesn't include Apple's Beats subsidiary, which also added two solid wireless earbuds in 2021 -- the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro, which retail for $150 and $200, respectively. With those in the mix, Apple now has four sets of true wireless earbuds in the $150 to $200 range. 

Except for the baseline AirPods 2, all the others listed above (including the two Beats models) are compatible with Apple's  spatial audio features. However, none of them will deliver the maximum quality of Apple's lossless audio format, which is too rich for the current Bluetooth wireless standard to handle. 

AirPods 3: $169

Save $10 vs. Apple Store
Unlike the AirPods Pro, these 3rd generation AirPods feature an open-air design, so they don't have active noise cancellation, but they still offer some serious improvements over the AirPods 2. The adaptive EQ attunes music to your ear shape, and the battery life has been bumped up to 30 hours total. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating.

$169 at Best Buy

AirPods Pro: $197

Save $52 vs. Apple Store
The AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds to date. They boast active noise cancellation and silicone tips to immerse yourself in the music, or a "transparency mode" in case you need to be more aware of your surroundings. With the charging case (included in this price) they have over 24 hours of battery, and were named one of our top wireless earbuds of the year.

Read David Carnoy's full review here.

 

$197 at Amazon
$249 at Apple
$220 at Best Buy

AirPods 2: $120

Save $9 vs. Apple Store

While the AirPods 2 aren't the most advanced model on the market right now, they still boast some impressive specs and are a great choice for those on a tighter budget. They are equipped the the same H1 chip as the AirPods 3, so they feature the same fast connectivity, and support hands-free Siri access.

You can read Lisa Eadicicco's case for the AirPods 2 here.

 

$120 at Target

AirPods Max: $449 (some colors)

Save $100 vs. Apple Store
Apple's first full-size headphones are chock-full of high-end features like noise cancellation, spatial audio and easy integration with Apple devices. Yes, paying about the same as you would for a PS5 may sound crazy, but here's the crazier thing: They're actually kinda worth it, so long as you don't feel burned by their lack of support for full lossless audio. 

Read our AirPods Max review.

 

$449 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds: $120

Save $30 vs. list price
No, they're not AirPods, but the Beats Studio Buds offer active noise cancelling and make a great affordable alternative to the pricier AirPods Pro. They look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but that never materialized -- as AirPods, anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips.

$120 at Amazon
$120 at Apple

Beats Fit Pro: $200

No current discounts

Hot on the heels of the third-generation AirPods, Apple has another new set of earbuds, this time from its subsidiary audio company, Beats. Technically, the new Beats Fit Pro ($200) aren't AirPods, but they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro. 

$200 at Amazon
$200 at Walmart
$200 at Apple