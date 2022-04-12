Beats Studio Buds Now Come in 3 New Colors

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

After making their debut a year ago, the Beats Studio Buds ($150) are adding three new colors -- pink, blue and gray -- to go along with their existing black, red and white models. Starting April 13, all the new colors will be available at and , and will get exclusives on one new color each.

In addition to the new colors, Beats is adding a couple of features -- Locate My Beats and Product Widgets -- to its Beats App for Android. With the software update, Android users will be able to locate their Studio Buds, access battery life details and control listening modes directly from their devices. Those features are already available to use with iOS.

The Studio Buds are geared toward both iOS and Android users. They're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight buds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. While their noise canceling isn't as good as that of the AirPods Pro or the step-up Beats Fit Pro, they do have a transparency mode and they're decent for making calls.

Around Black Friday last year the Studio Buds dipped to as low as $100, but are currently selling for (the original colors are anyway). Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

Beats launched the new colors with a new Choose Your Player ad campaign. The ad has a retro game flair and features avatars of model and actress Kaia Gerber and Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu. You can see it below.