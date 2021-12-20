Beats Studio Buds hit Black Friday low and there's still time to get them before the holidays

David Carnoy/CNET

One of the best deals we saw on headphones for Black Friday was on the Beats Studio Buds. The popular headphones were $50 off for the first time, bringing them down to just $100. Since then, we've seen them selling for closer to $150, but did for a few days see a drop to $120. Today's deal is part of Best Buy's new "Last-Minute Savings Event" but has already been matched at several retailers.

The Beats Studio Buds offer a bunch of the same features that you'll find in AirPods, but at a lower cost and with a different form factor. When using with an Apple device they offer the same near-instant pairing, and setting them up on other devices like an Android phone only takes a second more. They come in three color options (white, black and red) and have two listening modes, one of which uses Active Noise Cancelling to help you block out the outside noise.

You can pick from three sets of ear tips to get the best fit in your ears, and the headphones offer up to 8 hours of playback per charge. If you're looking for one of the best AirPods alternatives at a great price, be sure to check these out today.