Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $130 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy

The Beats Studio Buds include some of the best features of Apple's AirPods with a few compelling tweaks. The $150 model includes active noise cancellation technology and lets you quickly pair to iPhones and Android phones. The icing on the cake? They actually sound a bit better than the , in our opinion. But right now, the Beats Studio Buds are down to $130 at and . That's $20 off the Apple Store price, and about $50 less than the current sale price of the AirPods Pro. It's close to the lowest price we've seen for these, which is $125.

So why get the Studio Buds over the AirPods Pro? In addition to the sound quality and similar noise-canceling offerings -- including a transparency mode -- the Studio Buds come in red and black options, so you're not just stuck with AirPod white. They're also a better match for Android owners, thanks to solid Android app support and USB-C charging. The biggest thing you're giving up versus the AirPods is the lack of iCloud pairing, i.e. automatic syncing and switching with all of your Apple devices.

This article was posted earlier and has been updated with the latest pricing.