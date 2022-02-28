Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Deal: Get $61 Off 'Grade-A' Refurb at Woot

David Carnoy/CNET

When the Beats Fit Pro earbuds were released last year, I gave them high marks in my review, calling them "the sportier AirPods I've always wanted." But while we've seen nice discounts on the step-down Beats Studio Buds, particularly around Black Friday last year, the $200 Beats Fit Pro haven't gone on sale -- and still aren't.

But if you're looking for a deal on these Apple-made earbuds, Woot is selling "Grade-A" refurbished units for $139 or $61 off. The deal initially sold out, but the buds are back in stock in white and black color options, though shipping times are delayed a bit. Note that Amazon is selling "renewed" versions of the Beats Fit Pro for , so this seems like a pretty good deal as far as refurbs go.

Woot describes Grade A refurbished this way: "These items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length & have successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality."

It appears that Woot originally had the black color in stock. It's unclear if that color will return. The sale is scheduled to go on for 13 more days or until supplies last. Read our Beats Fit Pro review here.

