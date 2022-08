Apple's Beats brand and Kim Kardashian introduced three new Fit Pro colors Monday: Moon, Dune and Earth. Beats x Kim, as the new Fit Pro color collection is called, feature neutral colors and will be available to purchase Aug. 16 online at apple.com/kim or Amazon, according to MacRumors.

The new earbuds retail at $200, the same price as previous Fit Pro colors.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

