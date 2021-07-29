Bezos' space plans sparked laughs in 2000 Suicide Squad review Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker leaving in 2022 Disney sued by Scarlett Johansson Nikola founder Trevor Milton indicted Another 1.5 million unemployment refunds
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Bang & Olufsen's $399 Beoplay EQ earbuds are its first to feature active noise canceling

They're the Danish company's most advanced earbuds yet -- and also among the priciest out there.

beoplay-eq.png

The Beoplay EQ comes in this sand-gold color and black.

 Bang & Olufsen

While there are plenty of inexpensive true-wireless earbuds to choose from these days, the list of high-end true-wireless buds is also growing and now includes the $399 (£359) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ, the Danish company's first earbuds to feature active noise canceling. They'll be available in August in two color options, sand or black.

The Beoplay EQ joins Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in the $400 earbuds club. Master & Dynamic's MW08 Sport is $349, Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 is $280, and Bang & Olufsen's own Beoplay E8 Sport lists for $350. 

Read more: Best true wireless earbuds for 2021

See it at Bang & Olufsen

I haven't gotten my hands on the Beoplay EQ buds yet, but I'll let you know how they perform as soon as I do. in the meantime, here are their key specs, according to Bang & Olufsen.

  • Dedicated ANC DSP chip and six microphones allow for automatic adjustment of ANC levels
  • The microphones create directional beamforming technology for clear calls and speech quality
  • Spacecraft-grade aluminum charging case with wireless charging
  • 6.5 hours of playtime with noise-canceling turned on (20 hours total with 2 additional charges from charging case)
  • Quick-charge feature gives you 2 hours of playtime with a 20-minute charge
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Supports AptX streaming with compatible devices
  • IP54 splash-proof
  • Price: $399 (£359)