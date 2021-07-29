Bang & Olufsen's $399 Beoplay EQ earbuds are its first to feature active noise canceling

Bang & Olufsen

While there are plenty of inexpensive true-wireless earbuds to choose from these days, the list of high-end true-wireless buds is also growing and now includes the $399 (£359) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ, the Danish company's first earbuds to feature active noise canceling. They'll be available in August in two color options, sand or black.

The Beoplay EQ joins Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in the $400 earbuds club. is $349, Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 is $280, and Bang & Olufsen's own lists for $350.

I haven't gotten my hands on the Beoplay EQ buds yet, but I'll let you know how they perform as soon as I do. in the meantime, here are their key specs, according to Bang & Olufsen.