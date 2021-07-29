Bang & Olufsen's $399 Beoplay EQ earbuds are its first to feature active noise canceling

While there are plenty of inexpensive true-wireless earbuds to choose from these days, the list of high-end true-wireless buds is also growing and now includes the $399 (£359) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ, the Danish company's first earbuds to feature active noise canceling. They'll be available in August in two color options, sand or black.
The Beoplay EQ joins Bowers & Wilkins PI7 in the $400 earbuds club. Master & Dynamic's MW08 Sport is $349, Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 is $280, and Bang & Olufsen's own Beoplay E8 Sport lists for $350.
Read more: Best true wireless earbuds for 2021
I haven't gotten my hands on the Beoplay EQ buds yet, but I'll let you know how they perform as soon as I do. in the meantime, here are their key specs, according to Bang & Olufsen.
- Dedicated ANC DSP chip and six microphones allow for automatic adjustment of ANC levels
- The microphones create directional beamforming technology for clear calls and speech quality
- Spacecraft-grade aluminum charging case with wireless charging
- 6.5 hours of playtime with noise-canceling turned on (20 hours total with 2 additional charges from charging case)
- Quick-charge feature gives you 2 hours of playtime with a 20-minute charge
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Supports AptX streaming with compatible devices
- IP54 splash-proof
- Price: $399 (£359)